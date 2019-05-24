Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield on Thursday, May 23, signed the paperwork ending the public health fee set up to pay off the county's debt to Erlanger Health System.
Whitfield created a special fee on Aug. 24, 2017, charging property owners an extra 0.14 percent on the fair market value of their land. The county, at the time, had a debt of about $8.9 million to Erlanger, including interest. At the time, Whitfield said he believed that the extra fee, a public health facility fee, would bring in about $2.5 million annually. Instead, it brought in $4.2 million in 2017 and $4.1 million in 2018.
In January 2018, both parties agreed to settle at $8.7 million. The fee's revenue of two years put Walker County close to the debt promised to Erlanger. At the time, Whitfield wrote in a resolution that the fee would continue through the 2019 tax cycle. With almost $4 million more than what was needed, Whitfield said that he planned to use the extra revenue for other county debts.
The county's debt to Erlanger dates back to April 2011, when the hospital extended a $20 million line of credit to Hutcheson Medical Center. Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell guaranteed half of that loan, while Catoosa County commissioners guaranteed the other half.
In September 2013, the Hospital Authority of Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties voted to end its management agreement with Erlanger. The Chattanooga hospital's board sued, demanding its money back. Hutcheson Medical Center declared bankruptcy the following year, allowing them to avoid paying back the debt.
Erlanger's board then pursued the money from the counties. Eventually, private companies bought Hutcheson for $4.2 million and its former nursing home for $2.9 million. Erlanger received some of that money, and the counties received credit that lowered their debts to $8.7 million each.
"We first thought it was going to take three years to pay this back, but when we did the ordinance, we didn't know that Erlanger would forgive the past interest and expenses and also finance that going forward for three years interest-free," Whitfield said.