Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield promised to attend the Wilson Neighborhood Road Group meeting June 20 in Rossville. The commissioner kept his word.
At the Thursday evening meeting at Rossville Elementary School the commissioner was joined by other community leaders supportive of the public's desire to improve safety for the residents -- as well as others who travel their very dark road without aid of security lighting.
Sheriff Steve Wilson was one of those leaders present, providing cost statistics for the grassroots effort to set up a special tax district. According to the sheriff, each resident within the targeted geographical area that owns property will pay between $3.65 to $3.95 per year per parcel of property owned.
This amounts to as little as one cent per day to help reduce potential for pedestrian and cyclist encounters with vehicles unable to see them due to the poor visibility at night. Residents in support of the lighting proposal project pointed out that children are often awaiting bus pick-up in the early-morning hours, too, which could put them in harm's way without some better lighting on the frequently traveled roadway.
Those who raised questions regarding the cost difference between those who only own one parcel of property -- and businesses that might own several parcels -- were given the chance to voice their concerns, too. In fact, Sheriff Wilson encouraged everyone -- for or against the lighting effort -- to speak up.
Jim Hill and David Roden, two of the supporters and meeting organizers for the grassroots movement, promised to take into consideration each person's position as the effort moves forward.
Commissioner Whitfield pointed out that due to the county government's collaborative effort with all of the property owners of Walker County this year -- including those who live in the Wilson Road area -- there will be lower taxes deducted from each property owner's tax bill later this year owing to the paying off of the Erlanger debt that had existed when he took office.
One resident pointed out that this reduction in individual taxation of Walker county property owners this year could easily offset the less-than-four-dollars it would require the Wilson Road community to pay for street lighting for approximately 1,095 parcels within the designated area of their part of Walker County.