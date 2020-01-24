Walker County government has announced the list of roads for paving in 2020.
The work involves more than 36 miles of patching, asphalt overlay with tack coat, leveling and striping along Hog Jowl Road, Old Bethel Road, Chattanooga Valley Road, E. Armuchee Road, Long Hollow Road, and sections of Ringgold Road and Happy Valley Road.
The county is accepting bids for the project until March 2. The contract will be awarded March 12 at Commissioner Shannon Whtifield’s regular meeting; however, the government reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
The voter-approved Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, took effect in April 2018, generating roughly $250,000 a month in funding for road paving and transportation related projects in Walker County.