The Battle of the Badges blood drives between the Walker and Catoosa County sheriffs’ departments are Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The drive for Walker County will be held at 105 S. Duke St. in LaFayette. The Catoosa County drive will be held at 5842 U.S. Highway 41 in Ringgold.
You may also donate at Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe between June 7 and June 14. You must mention your vote for the sheriff’s office of choice at check-in.
Schedule your donation time by contacting Kimberly Jones at 706-639-0831 for Walker and Beth Sullivan at 706-935-2424 for Catoosa.