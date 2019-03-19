Catoosa County is about halfway through its special election day for a proposed one-percent transportation tax and officials are reporting a less-than-stellar voter turnout thus far.
The TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) asks voters for a “yes” or “no” regarding a one-percent tax increase to fund future road projects.
After three weeks of early voting, polls have been open since 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 19, and will close at 7 p.m. this evening.
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore said a total of 2,211 ballots were cast during early voting, which is approximately 5.3% of the county’s 41,756 active voters.
As for today’s turnout, nearly half that number had visited the polls as of noon.
“It’s been steady in here today,” Moore said of the Freedom Center, Ringgold’s precinct. “Were getting updates in from the other precincts every hour so and it’s picking up.”
As of 11 a.m., 880 residents had visited the polls, and Moore said that number jumped to 1,204 during the most recent update at noon.
Even with the 1,204 ballots today, that still only brings the turnout percentage to 8.2 for the election as a whole (3,425 ballots of a possible 41,756 active voters).
The vote has been a big issue over the past few months, as Catoosa County officials estimate it will bring in approximately $60 million in revenue over a five-year cycle. The county, as well as the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold, have hashed out a 70/20/10 split of the expected revenue, which would equate to $42 million for Catoosa County, $12 million for Fort Oglethorpe, and $6 million for Ringgold.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, and residents need to have a valid photo ID when they arrive at their assigned precinct.