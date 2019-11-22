A vehicle was recently stolen from the driveway of a Tunnel Hill residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred in the 200 block of Thoroughbred Lane in Tunnel Hill sometime between Nov. 6 and 7.
The victim told police the vehicle was still in the driveway at approximately 10 p.m. on Nov. 6 but that he discovered it missing the following day around 5:45 a.m.
The man said that the vehicle, a gray 2016 Jeep Compass with black interior and white stitching, was left unlocked.
The vehicle has a large scratch and sticker for Adventure Auto Sales on the right rear passenger door.
According to the victim, two North Face brand jackets were in the vehicle when it was stolen.
The vehicle has an estimated value of $15,000, reports show.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.