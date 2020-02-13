Kevin Van Ausdal announced he is running for the U.S. House Representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District as a Democrat.
Ten Republicans have announced their candidacy for the seat while Van Ausdal is the first Democratic candidate to announce a run for the May 19 primary elections, www.ballotpedia.org said. Rep. Tom Graves announced in December that he would not seek reelection in 2020.
According to Van Ausdal's news release:
Van Ausdal strives to represent the people of Northwest Georgia.
His campaign slogan is “Save the American Dream.” He plans to do that by fighting for Americans to have access to healthcare, protecting programs like Social Security and Veterans Affairs, and holding corrupt politicians accountable for the harm that they have brought to America.
Originally from Indiana, he moved to Georgia in 2011 to plant roots by graduating college, getting married and starting a family. His interest in the government started at a young age when he volunteered as a page for the Indiana State Senate and House of Representatives.
As a boy scout, he learned fellowship, leadership and citizenship. Van Ausdal currently works in the financial technology field and also as a poll worker for Catoosa County.
For more information, visit www.KevinVanAusdal.com.