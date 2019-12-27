A local church and ministry shared the true meaning of the holidays at its second annual Christmas dinner.
The Haven in LaFayette is an interdenominational church and ministry that not only ministers to the homeless, but also provides a loving family-like community, support and several services as a hand-up.
According to assistant Pastor Tanya Nave, as the holidays inched closer, people predisposed to mental issues and a lack of family support were talking more about their suicidal thoughts and sharing how hard the holidays are for them.
"We decided we were going to open for Christmas Day." Nave said. "If people come, they come. If they don't, they don't.
"We had Santa bring a bunch of gifts," she said. "We set out fliers saying that The Haven will be here for Christmas. We ended up with about 100 people on Christmas Day. It was absolutely humbling."
While most nonprofits will hold events on the days leading up to the holiday, the Haven made the decision to dedicate five hours on Christmas Day for a family dinner. The result was of great magnitude.
"We had people singing Christmas carols, facing each other, talking to one another. Santa was walking around. Kids are running around. It was like being at Grandma's house, as though it was overflowing with people you may or may not have met before."
The nonprofit had around 200 toys wrapped for children. It also had cold and flu medication on hand, as well as coats and blankets.
"I don't want to call it a Christmas party or event; it's the Haven Family Christmas Dinner," she said. "It's what we do every day of the week, but we're doing it on Christmas Day."
The Christmas dinner tradition started last year when the nonprofit's founders noticed an increase in the numbers of single moms, elder adults and those without a family with whom to spend holidays.
The Haven will, of course, continually provide for those in need in more concrete and direct ways as well, she said.
The facility features a service area for food, food pantry, fellowship room and another room that functions as a living room of sorts, which has a wood-burning fireplace. Many local homeless use the internet there to search for jobs in a warm place and maybe have a meal while they are there.
Most people who come into The Haven are disadvantaged and looking to improve their life. They need a small boost. Often, this boost is just that: simply a hot meal, access to a computer to complete job applications, help locating housing or shelter, a ride to a doctor’s appointment or even a hug.
For more information, call 706-638-6418 or visit http://thehaven-lafayette.org/ or The Haven's Facebook page.