The New Year brings an additional option for teens and even older drivers who need a road test for a Georgia driver’s license.
Customers may continue to make an appointment for a road skills test at a Department of Driver Services, or DDS, Center, or they can take the driver’s test with an approved driver’s education instructor after completing a driver’s ed program.
DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore applauded the public-private partnership for improving services and efficiency for the betterment of Georgia citizens.
“DDS is pleased that this partnership with third-party testers provides another option for obtaining a road skills test for licensing," Moore said. "It makes sense that students completing driver training at an approved school should be able to be tested by one of the program’s approved instructors.”
Drivers who opt to take the test with an approved instructor receive a Road Test Certificate if they pass the road test. The Road Test Certificate is taken to any DDS Center to receive a driver's license without any additional tests.
Customers may still use the official app DDS 2 GO, available for free, to make a road test appointment for any DDS center.
Visit www.dds.georgia.gov or click this link https://dds.georgia.gov/certified-third-party-testers for the list of Certified Driver Training Schools offering the DDS Road Skills Test.