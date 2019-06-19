The body found off Old Mineral Springs Road in LaFayette Tuesday morning, June 18, has tentatively been identified as 31-year-old Britney Parker Cole of LaFayette, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
An autopsy is being conducted today (Wednesday, June 19) at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime laboratory in Decatur, where detectives expect a positive identification will be made, Wilson said.
Additionally, it is expected that the crime lab will attempt to determine the manner and cause of death.
Walker County detectives have been working leads and conducting interviews since early Tuesday morning, he said.
Anyone with information about Cole’s activity during the past week is asked to call Detective Sgt. Zach Simpson at 706-639-0870 or 706-375-7810.