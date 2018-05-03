The 7th annual Chick-fil-A Gordon Lee High School Trojan 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, May 19.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the chip-timed race will start at 8 a.m. Registration fees are $25 if registered before May 11 and $30 on the day of the race.
More details and online registration can be found at active.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/ccsglhs. For more information, contact Nathan Burns at (423) 618-8269 or by email at nathan.burns@glschools.org.
All proceeds go to benefit the cross country and track and field programs at Gordon Lee High School.