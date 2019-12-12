Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, said Thursday (Dec. 12) he’s considering a run for the 14th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.
“I am flattered and humbled that I have been inundated with people from this area and 14th Congressional District urging me and asking me to run for Congressman Graves’ seat,” said Mullis, who chairs the Senate’s Rules Committee. “I certainly enjoy serving people in this Senate district in the state of Georgia. But I'm thinking through this and after Christmas I’ll make an announcement.”
He said he expected to make that announcement no later than Jan. 2.
Graves, a Republican from Ranger, Ga., announced Dec. 5 that he won’t seek reelection in 2020. According to news reports, several Republicans have expressed interest in filling the seat, including state Reps. Katie Dempsey and Eddie Lumsden of Floyd County, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a wealthy Alpharetta businesswoman.
Mullis represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He was elected to Senate in November 2000 and began serving his first term in January 2001. He was appointed chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee in January 2013. The Rules Committee decides which bills come up for vote.
The 12-county congressional district is heavily Republican and the winner of the GOP primary typically wins the general election. Candidates must qualify by March 6 for the May 19 Republican and Democratic primary elections for the congressional seat.
The congressional district includes these counties: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens (partial), Polk, Walker and Whitfield.