A Walker County Schools bus driver will undergo retraining after running over a curb while children were on board.
"The driver has been one of our drivers for the past two years," Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said. "The retraining involves one of our lead drivers/trainers and should correct the issue."
The incident occurred recently on Wilson Road in Rossville. The bus rocked back and forth after the driver cut short while turning, causing the bus to run over a curb. The driver will retrain the week of Dec. 16 and resume her route after the Christmas break.
All parents were notified after some students complained about the incident.