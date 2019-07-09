The mayor and city council members of Rossville held their July 8 meeting as scheduled on Monday night at 7:00 p.m.
Regarding the new business agenda, city clerk Sherry Foster shared with us what the four important items were to be discussed:
First, there were the intergovernmental agreement elections, Foster said. The Walker County's Board of Elections and Registration is being asked to assume the responsibility for election oversight and conduct for the city of Rossville. Currently, the city clerk is tasked with that responsibility.
Second, there were three resolutions proposed for discussion: Resolutions 680-682.
Resolution 680
Resolution 680 pertains to the removal and replacement of a fence that surrounds a pond at the John Ross Commons area. The historical site's landscape has recently benefited from beautification efforts, and the barbed-wire-topped fence is a detraction from that investment according to the mayor, who said the fence was "ugly."
Mayor Teddy Harris also emphasized that in addition to the need to maintain the improved look of the park and historical home setting, there is the need to better secure the John Ross House on the property.
The council agreed to remove the old fence surrounding the pond and replace it with one that does not have barbed wire in it, and which can be placed around the perimeter of the home, for better security.
Resolution 681
Resolution 681 addressed the need to appoint one new -- and re-appoint four existing -- Rossville Alcohol Beverage Board members. The council approved that resolution, too, stating that Charlie Myers will be the new member appointed and Charles Dunn, Hal Gray, Steve Hudlow, and Jason Cox will be re-appointed as board members.
Resolution 682
Resolution 682 was proposed in order to comply with the call for elections process in regards to the expiring terms of the mayor and two council members.
According to the mayor and council, a municipal election is called for Nov. 5, 2019 in order to fill the seat for the mayor and two council members for four-year terms each.
Qualified voters who are not already registered and/or qualified voters who desire to vote in the upcoming municipal election may register with the registrar at the Rossville Municipal Civic Building between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until October 7 at 4:30 p.m., when registration will close for the upcoming mayor and council seat election.
Those seeking to fill the open positions as a candidate in the election for mayor and council member will have a short window to qualify. Qualification for these positions will run from August 26-28, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Candidates seeking to qualify for the mayor and council member positions must go to the city clerk's office in Rossville, located at 400 McFarland Avenue in the Rossville Municipal Civic Building.