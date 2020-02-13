Gov. Brian P. Kemp recognized Roper Corp., a affiliate of GE Appliances, a Haier company, in a Feb. 13 ceremony for Georgia Made Day.
Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson, state officials and Georgia companies to celebrate Georgia Made Day at the state Capitol. The event featured an exposition of products from Georgia manufacturers, as well as the launch of the Georgia Made logo.
"This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase all that Georgia has to offer," Gov. Kemp said. "The world-class products manufactured by these Georgia Made companies are a large part of what solidifies Georgia's position as the top state for business.
"These companies have created greater opportunities for hardworking Georgians in every corner of our state," he said. "Together, we will continue to let the world know that the Peach State is open for business."
Other companies represented at Georgia Made Day included Hitachi Automotive Systems, Kubota Manufacturing, YKK, Southern Ionics, Claxton Poultry Farms, Ingevity, Sewon, Hurst Boiler and Welding Co., Kia, Taurus, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Luxottica and Bridgestone Golf.
“Georgia Made is a mark of pride for our businesses, and it’s a promise from our state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are team-focused, and the Georgia Department of Economic Development is proud that our whole-state and globally integrated approach to facilitating jobs and investment opportunities for existing industries has helped make our state number one for business for seven years running.”
The program is intended to raise awareness and show support for local businesses and manufacturers that provide jobs and opportunity to communities across Georgia. The current focus is on areas outside of Atlanta, which is where the 15 inaugural businesses of Georgia Made are located.