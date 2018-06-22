The Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association will be hosting a fundraising tournament for longtime Georgia Dizzy Dean State Director Robert Sexton June 29-July 1 at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Complex.
Sexton was recently involved in a horrible accident involving a gas line explosion, leaving him burned over 33 percent of his body. He has undergone several surgeries in the past week to repair his injuries and has a very long road of recovery ahead.
All proceeds raised will be donated directly to Sexton and his family.
The tournament is open to all rec teams and all-star teams, ages 5-12. There will be no entry fee. It will be a round robin format with a three-game guarantee for each team. No awards will be given out.
Gate fees will be $5 for adults, $4 for senior and military personnel and kids 12 and under will get in free.
Donation buckets will be placed around the park for anyone wishing to donate to the family.
For more information or to enter your team, contact Mark Cope (423) 227-5057.