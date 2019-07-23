The city of Ringgold has purchased some much-needed heavy equipment for its public works department, which came in at a cost just north of $300,000, including $280,071 for a garbage truck.
During the July 8 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright presented bid information to the council regarding three pieces of equipment: an automated side-loading garbage truck with an articulating arm, a double steel drum roller, and a side-arm tractor.
The council voted to reject all bids related to the side-arm tractor after quotes came in higher than anticipated.
“Due to the low bid being well above what was budgeted, we’re requesting that we reject all bids,” Wright said.
As for the steel double drum roller, the council unanimously approved awarding the bid to United Rentals.
“We had seven different bids and United Rentals was the low bid at $26,800, and according to our Public Works Director Mike Cagle, that’s the one they would like to move forward with,” Wright explained.
The most important piece of equipment, the garbage truck, is a high-dollar purchase that the city views as an investment in the services it provides.
“The bid on this one was $280,071 and that would be the lowest bid that met the specifications,” Wright said. “There were several that did not meet the specifications, but in talking with the public works director, the articulating arm is something that we just have to have due to the hills we collect on, White Oak Mountain and different areas in town.”
The council unanimously approved the bid award to Peterbilt McNeilus by a 5-0 vote.
Mayor Nick Millwood says that although pricey, the truck was priority purchase.
“It’s nice that we only have to do this once every 10 or 15 years,” Millwood said. “It’s one of the most important services we provide and we need a garbage truck.”