The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is advising I-75 motorists and Catoosa County residents of ramp closures scheduled for this weekend.
According to GDOT Public Relations Manager Mohamed Arafa, the I-75 North exit ramp to Ga. Highway 151 (Alabama Highway) will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, until noon on Saturday, March 16.
“The entrance ramp to I-75 North will also be closed this weekend,” Arafa said. “These ramp closures are necessary for the completion of a paving operation at the I-75/Alabama Hwy interchange.
From a detour standpoint, Arafa explained that traffic will be detoured off the exit ramp to Ga. 151 and motorists will be advised to continue to Exit 350 onto Ga. Highway 2 (Battlefield Parkway).
“Traffic will also be detoured off the entrance ramp to I-75 North and motorists will take U.S. 41 North to Ga. 2 and continue on to I-75 North,” Arafa said.
This paving work on the I-75 ramps at this location is part of a 2.07-mile project to widen and reconstruct Alabama Highway, beginning south of Rollins Industrial Park and extending to U.S. 41 in Catoosa County. The project also includes the replacement of the two bridges over I-75 and South Chickamauga Creek, and the reconstruction of the interchange of I-75 and Ga. 151.
“Work on this project began in July 2017,” Arafa said. “The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2020 at a construction cost of $34,596,916.”
In addition to the closures and detours, Arafa says motorists should be as safe as possible during the construction zone.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution, reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention, and watch for workers,” Arafa said. “Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions on our highways statewide. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.”