Discussion about a potential open container “entertainment district” ordinance in Ringgold turned into an actual vote Monday night, March 25, when the majority of the City Council shot down the idea amid passionate opposition from residents.
In late 2018, Councilman Kelly Bomar brought up the idea of such a district downtown as a way to help local businesses and even bring more restaurants and businesses to town.
The open container, or entertainment district, would allow patrons to drink an alcoholic beverage at a restaurant’s outside table, or purchase a beverage and then carry it with them downtown as they shop of attend events.
Several members of the community spoke out in opposition against the idea, many of whom said they feared it would impact young people and create more crime in town.
“It doesn’t affect you once it leaves this room, but it affects me, my fellow pastors, and the fellow churches,” said local pastor Clyde Painter. “I’d like for it to be not tabled, but to be taken off the agenda completely and never brought up again because it’s a snake that’s going to rise up and bite.”
Resident Tony Hullender concurred with Painter, claiming alcohol changes people and would impact those who live close to downtown.
“I like to be in control of my body and I like to be in control of what I do at all times,” Hullender said. “Alcohol makes you do things you’re not supposed to do. I’ve seen too many lives ruined because of alcohol.”
Hullender also claimed it would be very easy for someone of age to purchase an alcoholic beverage and then walk out of the establishment and hand it off to a minor.
“I take my grandkids down to the restaurants to eat and everything and I don’t want my grand kids subjected to alcohol on the streets,” Hullender said.
Finally, Hullender added that he didn’t want downtown Ringgold to turn into Bourbon Street in New Orleans or the Las Vegas strip.
While several residents said that allowing such a district could influence young people and cause problems, it was also speculated that the ordinance could lead to more loitering, panhandling, or even prostitution downtown.
Amid the overwhelming opposition, Andrew Stone, owner of The Dapper Gentleman shop on Depot Street, was the lone supporter who spoke out in favor of the district.
“I’m very much in favor of the entertainment district because I know that the customers that I’ve talked to, the residents I’ve talked to and the other small business owners that I’ve talked to know what this could do as far as attracting more people into the downtown area and would be a boon to our businesses,” Stone said.
Stone said that people drink regardless of whether they’re permitted to walk around downtown with containers.
“It wasn’t because someone was able to leave a restaurant with a drink that my grandfather was an alcoholic. He was going to find the alcohol no matter where he was,” Stone said. "It’s not like we’re introducing alcohol into the city. We’re simply making it available for people to leave the premises of somewhere and maybe walk to a business and shop.”
After the comments from the public, Councilman Kelly Bomar defended his thought process in proposing the ordinance.
“Nothing’s being voting on tonight,” Bomar said. “The purpose of tonight was to do exactly what it did -- get a conversation started and help us better understand where the pulse of things is.”
Bomar said he initially had the same concerns as some residents, but that after researching such ordinances, he concluded that a lot of the concerns don’t seem to come to fruition.
“What I came to find out is that a lot of the bad things that would happen…the facts simply don’t bear it out,” Bomar said. “Underage drinking is illegal. If they do it with an open container, closed container, at somebody’s house … it’s still illegal. Loitering in the city of Ringgold is still illegal, panhandling is illegal, prostitution is illegal … all the things you think are going to come in are illegal. There’s no greater propensity for those things to happen because I have a glass of wine on the back porch of Pepper’s or inside.”
Bomar said he initiated discussions in December because he thought the district could be a tool for generating more revenue for current businesses and for potentially bringing more businesses to Ringgold.
After the long discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford took a stance on the issue and motioned for a vote.
“I’ve had phone calls at home and I’ve had people that have told me; ‘we don’t want this and we don’t need this’,” Crawford said. “I’m going to go one step further and I’m going to make a motion that we vote this no and be done with it. You’ve got to take a stand somewhere and this is mine.”
Councilman Larry Black supported Crawford’s claim that the general public of Ringgold are against a potential district.
“I think it’s rather clear from the people that came out tonight, the people of Ringgold, the people that are here tonight are very much against this ordinance or issue moving forward,” Black said.
Councilman Randall Franks said a lot of his concern would revolve around a place like Caffeine Addicts, which is known as a hangout for teens after school.
“I see this as just another invitation to create more opportunities for more problems,” Franks said.
Ultimately, Crawford’s motion to squash the issue was approved 3-1, with Bomar the lone holdout and Councilwoman Sara Clark absent from the meeting.
The day after the vote, March 26, Bomar published a blog post stating he felt blindsided by a vote being taken on an issue that was simply supposed to be a discussion for a potential ordinance.
“Remember, nothing was up for a vote last night, nothing,” Bomar wrote. “Not even close to being to a vote. This was for discussion and information gathering. I knew there would be vocal opposition, what I didn’t expect was a blindsided attempt to hijack the issue.”