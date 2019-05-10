Several Catoosa County students are gaining valuable job training out in the community thanks to a partnership between the school system and local businesses.
During Ringgold’s April 22 City Council meeting, students and teachers from Heritage High School were on hand to thank the city for allowing some of its students to take part in vocational training at City Hall.
Special education teacher Angie Trentham thanked the council for its time and thanked the city as a whole for its part in helping students gain valuable job skills.
“Through this partnership between Catoosa County Public Schools and many of the local businesses, a small population of students enrolled in Catoosa County Schools participates in very specialized instruction referred to as community-based vocational instruction,” Trentham said. “In this program, students receive individualized instruction in the community in a variety of vocational settings. Through this program, the students have the opportunity to gain exposure in a variety of jobs and acquire very specific skills for each one of those job sites.”
Trentham said the program also gives students the opportunity to interact with adults outside of the classroom and school setting, and that working with supervisors at the job sites helps improve each student’s future employability.
Per the program, local businesses give students the opportunity to come work to work for a few hours so they can learn job skills specific to that company.
Trentham said businesses like Ace Hardware, Home Plate Grill, Junior’s Building Materials , Ringgold Animal Hospital, McDonald’s, and Walmart participate in the program, as well as several others.
“All of these businesses are to be commended for their participation and commitment in giving back to the community by giving educational opportunities and experience to the students in the program,” Trentham said.
Four students who’ve spent time working for the city at Ringgold City Hall attended the meeting to have their picture taken with the Mayor and Council.
The students who work at City Hall have been paired with Finance Director Jama House, who says she really loves having the students involved at her workplace.
“They are a blessing to me; they’re my favorite part of the week,” House said