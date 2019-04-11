Two weeks after rejecting the idea of an open-container “entertainment district,” Ringgold’s City Council has tabled the issue in order to re-open the discussion and conduct more research.
Before the March 25 meeting, Councilman Kelly Bomar had pitched the idea of an open container district downtown since December. However, after several residents showed opposition during that meeting, the board voted 3-1 to reject the district completely and move on from the issue.
The vote took Bomar by surprise, which prompted him to put the issue back on the agenda Monday night, April 8.
The meeting was standing room only. More than a dozen residents, business owners, and other interested parties spoke their minds about the proposed district, the previous vote, and the hopefulness that the discussion could be re-opened.
“I am wildly disappointed at the last meeting,” resident Charlie Lamar said. “It’s time that Ringgold comes out of the dark ages and time we take a progressive stance if we want to see our city grow. I understand a cautious hand. I don’t believe in growth without a plan, but when you try to kill the plan before there is a plan, that’s insulting.”
The bulk of the speakers in favor of the district stated their biggest issue was with how the vote came and went without the public having enough opportunity to chime in on the matter.
“I was remarkably astonished that you’d table this and not let anybody discuss it,” resident Steve King said.
Others took exception with a number of religious officials who claimed the district would welcome higher crime, alcoholism, and even prostitution.
“It’s not even logical to think that walking down the streets of Ringgold with a glass of wine is going to attract prostitution. It doesn’t even make logical sense,” said resident Rhonda Swaney.
Justin Gazaway, who pastors Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, said he is adamantly opposed to the open container district and said that there were better ways of bringing people to town. He added that he doesn’t even allow his children to watch certain commercials because of the alcohol-related content.
“I don’t let my children watch a Corona commercial because it is an absolute lie,” Gazaway said. “I live on the other side of the beer commercial. This is a family-oriented community and there is more than one way to bring revenue to this city. Every good time I’ve ever had was without alcohol.”
Some of the most compelling comments made during the meeting came from local attorney Jeremy Jones, who presented a laundry list of terrible things that could happen if the district was allowed, and then turned the table on that way of thinking.
“If this passes, we’re going to have more of a crime problem in Ringgold; if this passes, we’re going to have more of a drug problem in Ringgold; if this passes we’re going to have, especially so close to schools, we’re going to endanger our children; if this passes, we’re going to increase alcoholism in the city of Ringgold, and if this is allowed to pass, the quality of life in our city is going to go down a lot,” Jones said. “All of those are things that were said by people up there (the council) and out here that opposed this before the Ringgold Treatment Center opened. ... None of those things have come to be. So everybody who says all these bad things are going to happen because of an entertainment district, how accurate were you when you made the same exact claims about a methadone clinic opening? ”
Jones praised city and county law enforcement, pointed out that the district can be regulated, and also mentioned that the district could be halted if it were to become a problem.
“It can always be pulled back if it does get to be the boogeyman like everyone predicts it to be,” Jones said.
Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Public Defender David Dunn, who resides in Ringgold, said his work has given him a lot of insight into the impact alcohol can have on crime.
“I have worked more closely with people in the jails and people who get locked up than anybody in this room -- I think I know a little bit about those issues,” Dunn said. “I can tell you, whether you do this entertainment district or don’t do this entertainment district, it’s not going to affect the number of people in jail or the amount of people who get arrested or locked up because they use alcohol. … The two issues are not connected. They have nothing to do with the other.”
After more than an hour of appearances and a short recess, Councilman Bomar reiterated his desire to re-open the discussion and pointed out that the council has a duty to be stewards of the city and its residents.
“Any issue brought before this body ought to be allowed as topic of discussion,” Bomar said. "Last meeting, our seats were threatened and my personal relationship to God was questioned by a local pastor after the meeting. He doesn’t have that right.”
Bomar stressed that the issue isn’t about the district, but more about city officials being open to hearing what the community has to say.
“We must let issues live or die through the honorable process that this body has set forth with fidelity and honesty. … That’s what we’re elected to do,” Bomar said. “Anything short of that is a breach of our oath of office and demeaning to the citizens of Ringgold.”
Ultimately, Councilwoman Sara Clark proposed tabling the issue for an indefinite amount of time so more research and discussion could take place, which the board unanimously agreed to.
“I feel like we all have a stake in this and it needs further discussion,” Clark said. “I wouldn’t want to vote on this particular ordinance tonight because if nothing else, it needs work. There are so many questions and opinions that are still out there. That’s my reason for asking that this be tabled."