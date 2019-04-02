The city of Ringgold must adjust planned renovations of its public pool after receiving higher-than-budgeted quotes.
In September, the City Council approved moving forward with the project of re-plumbing and resurfacing of the 1964 model pool with and epoxy finish.
The plan was to have the work completed by the end of April so the city would have roughly a month before the pool opens Memorial Day weekend to evaluate the work and any additional needs.
Then, on March 11, City Manager Dan Wright revealed that quotes for the planned work came in about $40,000 higher than projected.
“We budgeted $100,000 on the rehab, and it come in at $142,000,” Wright said. “The contractor was also concerned about the time frame.”
During the meeting, Wright recommended the board reassess the work and devise a prioritized plan.
“We would request that you just go ahead and reject any and all bids,” Wright said. “We will look at other capital improvement projects that have been earmarked for the pool, and then come back to you with those items.”
Straw blower
In addition rescinding the pool bid, the city likewise had to rescind bids related to a new straw blower machine.
“Unfortunately, we put this particular item out to bid and the low bidder made a technical error, so we’ve asked to reject all these bids,” Wright said.
Although the bids were rejected, the city was still able to approve a direct quote due to the cost involved after learning what companies were going to charge for one.
“We ran it by the city attorney and he concurred that that would be the proper way to do it,” Wright said. “Once it was put out to sealed bid, we understood that it was under the $10,000 threshold, so we’re able to accept written bids.”
Ultimately, the council approved the purchase of a new straw blower from Bobcat of Chattanooga in the amount of $7417.