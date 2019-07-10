Ringgold’s mayor has laid down the gauntlet by welcoming anyone in the community to challenge him to a game of ping-ping to raise money for a wonderful cause.
Mayor Nick Millwood issued the challenge via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, July 9.
In his post, Millwood explained that he looks forward to battling any and everyone during the city’s Downtown Nights event slated for Saturday night, July 13.
“Downtown Nights is this Saturday from 5-9,” Millwood posted with a selfie of him and his trusty paddle. “I’ll have a ‘challenge the mayor’ ping-pong table set up.”
The catch? Anyone wanting to take on the mayor in a game of table tennis will be asked to contribute a donation of any size to the city’s Festival of Flags Fund.
Twice a year, during the two weeks that surround Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, city volunteers erect American flags and wooden crosses to honor deceased veterans from Catoosa County.
More flags are added each year, which means extra funding is always a big help to the effort.
Millwood say the ‘challenge the mayor’ ping-pong games are a way to have some fun and help out the flag fund, which is so beloved by the community.
“It’s a fun way to raise money for our flag fund and interact with visitors at one of our best new events,” Millwood said.
In addition to ping-pong, the Downtown Nights event along Depot Street will include a $200 first prize cornhole tournament, crafts, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Millwood says he’s excited about the ping-pong challenge and the event as a whole.
“I’m looking forward to some good competition,” Millwood said. “Hopefully there are a few locals that can beat me, but I’ll definitely be playing to win. Good luck Ringgold!”