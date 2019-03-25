Ringgold’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) has agreed to purchase new chairs for the historic Depot to use during theatre performances by the Ringgold Playhouse.
Seating upgrades at the Depot have been discussed over the past couple of years, but during the March 5 CVB meeting, the board tested out and made a final decision on new church-style high-back padded chairs to give theatergoers a more comfortable viewing experience.
“When you’re sitting in the plastic chairs we have up there now for two hours or so watching a play, it gets a little uncomfortable after awhile,” City Manager Dan Wright said.
The board chose to order 100 of the chairs at a cost of $5,200.
Ringgold Mainstreet Director Jamie Klementisz says the chairs have been ordered an are expected to be in early this summer.
“The chairs are estimated to be here in 14 to 16 weeks,” Klementisz said. “It’s the chair company’s busiest time of the year right now before Easter, so we’ll just have to patient.”