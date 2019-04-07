A planned family park in Ringgold tailored to those with disabilities is gaining new momentum with the recent announcement of upcoming fundraisers.
Millie Cheek, who has represented the committee since it was created in 2013, says the Crossroads United Family Park effort is progressing, and that multiple fundraisers are lined up later this spring and summer.
“The park will be in honor of U.S. military veterans with a special emphasis on The Wounded Warrior Project,” Cheek said.
During Ringgold’s March 25 City Council meeting, Cheek introduced new committee members and gave the council an update on the vision and status of the park.
Cheek says the park will be all-inclusive so people with disabilities can experience and enjoy the playground.
“This is going to be a very unique park,” Cheek said. “The one thing that makes ours unique is we want to put special emphasis on adults with disabilities -- extra wide ramps to where adults with disabilities can actually play in the park with their children and not just be sitting at a picnic table or under a pavilion.”
Cheek said the plan includes special treehouse in the center of the park for children and families to enjoy.
Shortly after the committee’s inception, the city approved the greenspace on Emberson Drive adjacent to Patriot Hall and the city pool to be used as the park’s location. The park was then given a name in 2014.
“We hope to have signage up soon for the future location of the park so people will know it’s going there,” Cheek said.
Cheek added that the name, Crossroads United Family Park, is significant because the village once known as Cross Roads eventually became what is now the city of Ringgold.
Fundraising
During her presentation, Cheek stated the committee’s fundraising goal is $750,000, and that the group hopes to hold continuous fundraisers, accept donations, and apply for grants.
After announcing new members to the committee -- David Dunn, Coleen Williams, Donna Cockrell, Marcia Wright, and Brian Shadden -- Cheek explained that the first fundraiser will be held in Fort Oglethorpe in early May.
“Our first fundraiser is on May 7, 2019, and it’s called Moe’s Spirit Night, which will be held in Fort Oglethorpe from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Cheek said.
During that event, Crossroad United Family Park will receive 15% of all sales. The committee will also be there with maps and literature about the park and to answer questions.
The second fundraising effort, “Hunks in Heels – A Womanless Beauty Pageant,” will take place June 1 at 6 pm at the Historic Ringgold Depot.
Cheek explained that for that event, men will be dressed in formals and heels and take part in a talent show where they can perform individually or with a group.
“Mission BBQ is donating food for the event, and we’ll have a silent auction table,” Cheek said. “The cost will be $45.00 per person or $350.00 for a table of 8."
The Crossroad United Family Park will receive 100% of the revenue from the event.
Following Cheek’s presentation, the council unanimously ratified the committee appointments, and suggested the group present a formal request to place signage at the planned park location to be reviewed possibly at the next meeting.
Ultimately, Cheek says she and the committee want to build a unique park that the city can be proud of and the travelers will come to Ringgold to enjoy.
“We want it to be special and we hope other parks will follow in our footsteps,” Cheek said.