The city of Ringgold recently approved a building request made by the Catoosa Veterans Memorial Flag Committee
The committee, which is comprised of volunteers who help oversee the placement of flags throughout town during the weeks surrounding Memorial and Veteran’s Days, approached the city about needing more storage space.
During the Sept. 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained the committee’s need for more space.
“There are two existing buildings on the rear of the property where the old City Hall building exists on Mountain Street,” Wright said. “They’ve advised that they are just simply running out of room for all the crosses, poles, flags, and equipment that it takes to run that particular project.”
The request to build is for similar building at the exact same location.
“They are asking permission to build another 14 x 24-foot building very similar, if not exactly the same as what you have there now,” Wright said. “They have the funds available, and they plan to use volunteer labor to build it – they’re just asking permission.”
In July, the committee received a $12,500 donation from the Frank P. Pierce Foundation to help further the group’s efforts in honoring the community’s veterans.
Twice a year, during the two weeks that surround Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, the city’s flag committee erects wooden crosses and American flags throughout town in recognition of deceased military veterans from Catoosa County.
Each year, the number of crosses and flags increases as does the amount of time and effort put in by volunteers.
The board unanimously approved the request by a 5-0 vote.
Afterwards, Mayor Nick Millwood said that the growth and importance of the project is something he and the city are very proud of.
“I just wanted to say how wonderful of a thing it is that they are needing to expand because it’s just growing and growing,” Millwood said. “What a wonderful opportunity for them to continue to grow.”