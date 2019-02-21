The 21st Annual graduRUN 5K will be held on March 16, while the 5th Annual Duck Derby is scheduled for May 4. Both of these events will go to benefit Communities In Schools of Catoosa County, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization.
The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support helping them to achieve in school and life.
The graduRUN is sponsored by First Volunteer Bank, the Ringgold Telephone Company and the Chattanooga Track Club and will begin at First Volunteer Bank in Ringgold (5102 Alabama Highway). Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. A one-mile fun walk will begin five minutes after the 5K.
Participants can register online at active.com or in person at First Volunteer Bank of Ringgold.
The Duck Derby will be held at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater in Ringgold (220 Catoosa Circle).
Sponsorships for both events are still available. For more information, contact Suzanne Chovanec with CIS at (706) 858-0529.