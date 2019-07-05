The Walker County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a 2019 millage rate that will require a 4.84 percent increase in property taxes.
All concerned citizens are invited to public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the boardroom of the Walker County Department of Education, 201 South Duke St., LaFayette, on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m.
The proposed property tax increase for a home with an estimated value of $100,000 would result in approximately an additional tax cost to the homeowner of approximately $31 under the proposed amount suggested, according to the board.