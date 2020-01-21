Two suspects made off with $200 worth of cleaning supplies after breaking into a vending machine at a car wash on U.S. 41 in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred at the Wet N’ Wild Car Wash at 2050 U.S. 41 just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The manager told deputies that he heard a crash, and then went to investigate, at which time he saw two white makes get into a white two-door vehicle and drive away quickly, reports show.
The manager discovered that the glass was busted out of the vending machine that houses the cleaning supplies, and that several items were missing from the machine.
In total, approximately $200 worth of supplies was taken in addition to the $100 worth of property damage, reports show.
As for the suspects, witnesses couldn’t provide much information other than the men being white males – one taller than the other and wearing a gray shirt.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Richard Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.