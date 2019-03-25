A Murray County, Ga. woman arrested in December for alleged embezzlement is now facing additional forgery and theft charges in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Ringgold Police Department, 42-year-old Judy Michelle Hicks was arrested Dec. 11 on charges of theft by taking over $25,000, first-degree forgery, and unauthorized use of financial transaction cards.
Hicks’ husband, 41-year-old James Christopher Hicks, was also arrested on a charge of being party to a crime for his alleged knowledge of and benefit from his wife’s crimes. Both were subsequently released from jail on bond.
The investigation began in August when the owner of Happy Feet International, a flooring company in Ringgold, discovered that his bookkeeper, Judy Hicks, had been stealing money for personal use.
Hicks worked for the company for about six years, and Detective Anthony Gregory said the investigation revealed that the habitual thievery had been going on for awhile.
“It all went back awhile,” Gregory said following Hicks’ arrest. “She worked there for six years, but it’s mainly been the past three to four years that this type of activity has increased. In a nutshell, they found out that a lot of different things were going on.”
Hicks was immediately terminated from the company when the crimes were discovered, and a forensic auditor came in to assess the company’s books regarding Hicks’ activity.
Gregory said the investigation revealed instances where money went into Hick’s personal bank account, paid for her son’s braces, another person’s dental work, vacations, payments on her credit cards, student loans, groceries, personal items, and even her Sirius Satellite Radio subscription.
The new charges
On March 19, investigators learned that another layer of the duo’s deceit went a little deeper.
Hicks’ husband, James, was also a former employee of the company, who was let go approximately two years before his wife’s crimes were discovered.
Investigators say that after his firing, Judy Hicks continued to cook the books to keep her husband’s salary coming in.
“It was learned that Ms. Hicks had been collecting Mr. Hicks’ salary and adding it to hers, but at the same time forged documentation that allowed Mr. Hicks to receive unemployment benefits while he was still employed,” Sgt. Elliot Welch stated in the most recent incident report. “There is also documentation showing where Ms. Hicks used funds to pay a traffic citation that Mr. Hicks had received.”
Detective Gregory says Judy Hicks’ tax returns from 2013 through 2017 show that she was taking deductions for vehicles and travel even though her job didn’t involve her traveling, reports show.
With the new activity added to the case file, Hicks now faces additional charges of third-degree forgery, theft by taking more than $1,500, and unauthorized use of financial transaction cards.