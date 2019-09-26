A 50-year-old woman, police say, attacked a Flintstone woman and stole her vehicle.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the victim was returning to her residence in the 3000 block of Chattanooga Valley Road when Karen Jean Alsari attacked her and stole her vehicle.
The victim had just completed working third shift when she was attacked.
Alsari drove off in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into law enforcement.
The suspect was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and theft by motor vehicle.
The victim suffered multiple injuries to her upper body and was treated at a local hospital and later released.