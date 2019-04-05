Here is the Walker County Sheriff's Department arrest report for March 18-24:
- Byrd, Benjamin David, 36, probation violation
- Green, Joseph Marshall, 39, probation violation
- Brown, Stephen Wayne, 28, probation violation
- Neergaard, Brandy Lynn, 37, probation violation
- Raines, Gwendolyn Faye 59, theft by taking
- Massey, David Lewis Jr, 40, simple battery
- Herring, Emory Shannon, 40, violation of parole
- Raltazor, Domingo, 31, expired tag, no insurance, driving on suspended
- Stoker, Dennis Lee 57, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of sawed- off shotgun or rifle, trafficking cocaine, failure to appear x2
- Brown, Johneatha Andrea, 37, light reduced affixing material, no county decal on license plate, driving on suspended
- Eaton, Roger Glenn, 51 failure to appear
- Bork, Kristen Renee, 40, possession of methamphetamine
- Burnette, Tony Alan, 40 escape
- Roberts, Tyler Lebron, 27, back from lpd court
- Jones, Rhonda Ann, 49, back from court, sentenced
- Hathorn, Joy Louise, 40, back from lpd court
- Bennett, Cecelia Potts, 56, DUI, failure to maintain lane
- Correll, James Taylor, 21, driving on suspended
- Fowler, Mark Dewayne, 53, possession of methamphetamine
- Blalock, Megan Lasha, 30, possession of meth, failure to appear x2
- Carr, Deaubrey Rashad, possession of marijuana, tag light requirement, open container, no insurance
- Davis, William Lee, 39 simple battery, violation of parole
- Edwards, Jeremy Shane, 37, failure to appear
- Mcdonald, Donald Heath, 48, probation
- Freeman, Free Shannon, 41, doc hold for court
- Mcclure, James Dale, 29, theft by taking motor vehicle, probation
- Austin, Stefan James, 37, financial transaction card fraud x3
- Evett, Troy Lee, 43, driving on suspended, removing/affixing tag with intent to
- conceal identity, knowingly driving on suspended, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on wrong side, passing w/in 200 ft of oncoming traffic, passing w/in 100 ft of tunnel or bridge, failure to maintain lane, probation
- Ivester, Thomas Coy, 29, probation (f)
- Hamilton Devon Waron-Lee, 24, probation (f)
- Fowler, Stacy Dee, w/m, 55, probation (f)
- Mothershead, Roni Nicole, 32, driving on suspended, speeding
- Brown, Herbert Laverene, 49, dui-drugs, criminal trespassing
- Locklear, Robert Patrick, 38, driving on suspended, no insurance, expired tag
- Bradley, Chris Stephen, 28, failure to appear (m) x5, failure to appear felony
- Stoker, Tori, Breann, 23, theft by shoplifting (m) x2
- Sellers, Gary Kenneth, 63, reckless conduct, false report of a crime
- Anderson, Samantha Dawn, theft by conversion (m)
- Conway, Jesse Alan, 4625 HWY 151, Lafayette, 25, theft by shoplifting (f)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 234 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, 39, simple assault, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts
- Scoggin, Charles Anthony, 39 failure to appear (f)
- Carrol, Hustin Marshal, 32, 111989, theft by shoplifting (m)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas 39, 101680, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault
- Cranfield, Shaun Phillip, 181 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, 39, violation of probation (f)
- McRae, Tara Corinne, 40, driving while license suspended or revoked, 1st offense
- Burns, Heather Lucille, 38, failure to appear (m)
- Hall, Sandy Shae,101 Sugar Plum Ln, Lafayette, 50, simple battery (fva), obstruction (m)
- Rustrian, Carlos, 1498 N. Chattanooga St, Lafayette, 35, Possession of Meth
- Taylor, Jessica Shane, West Oak Street, Rossville, 29, probation violation of probation (f)
- Mann, Doris Amanda, 37, driving while license suspended or revoked, 1st offense
- Simpson, Cassandra Leanne, 1926 Barrett Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, 36, theft by conversion (m)
- Cotter, Christopher Alexander, 608 Gadd Rd. Hixson TN, 21, violation of probation (f)
- Sherrill, Casey Andrew, 901 Crest Dr. Chickamauga, 33, aggravated assault
- Hayes, Joseph Glen, 60, violation of probation (f)
- Shavers, Cory Duane, 2983 Saunders Road, Chickamauga, 22, failure to appear (m)
- Soto, Phillip Paul, 162 Pond Springs Rd. Chickamauga, 37, possession of methamphetamine
- Jackson, Brandy Jean, Dogwood Cir. Rock Spring, 26, theft by shoplifting (m)
- Collins, Richard Leon, 26 Mountain Shadow Ln. Flintstone, 54, violation of probation (f)
- Templeton, Zachary Ryan, 6434 N. Hwy 27, Lafayette, 28, violation of probation (f)
- Floyd, John David, 51, failure to appear (m)
- Smith, Stephen Craig, 37, hold for court
- Stone, Tina Louise,1273 Mission Ridge Rd. Rossville, 47, theft by taking, false statements
- Phelps, Susan Dale, 730 W. James Street, Rossville, 70, failure to appear (m)
- Carter, David Anthony, 806 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, 43, driving on suspended, no insurance, expired tag, failure to appear (m)
- Stephens, Michael Roger, 62, Officer Worley, dui, open container
- Blakemore, Donnie Wayne, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, 44, violation of parole
- Langston, Justin Chase, 3714 Fountain Ave. East Ridge TN, 20, failure to appear (f)
- Collins, Jonathan Cole, 25, battery x2, burglary, non-forced entry
- Crosby, John Howard, 504 McClemore St. Lafayette, 32, driving on suspended, seat belt violation
- Arnold, Christopher Stephen, 2299 Dunwoody Rd. Lafayette, 30, failure to appear
- Hale, Darren Scott, 4217 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, 19, turn in weekender
- Hall, Dino Allen, 39, hold for catoosa
- Richards, Crystal Noel, 301 ½ Chamber St. Rossville, 30, possession of marijuana, less than one oz
- Richards, Kimberly Byrd, 46 Ray Ln. Ringgold, GA, 53, possession of marijuana, less than one oz
- Hudson, Benjamin Noah, 30, DUI refusal, open container, traffic control device
- Harris, Kristen Renea, 706 Moore Ave. Lafayette, 19, driving unlicensed, tag light requirements
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 184 Painter Lane, Lafayette, 39, driving on suspended, brake light requirement
- Cotton, Michael Edward, 27, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, failure to appear (m)x2
- Brown, Stephen Myles, 1307 N. Concord Rd. Chattanooga, TN, 35, hold for other agency
- Oliver, Shianne Mckinsey, 19, 1515 Jenkins Rd. Chattanooga, TN, possession of meth, giving false name, address, or dob
- Gutierrez, Santiago, 307 Duke St. Lafayette, 33, failure to appear (m)
- Gerlach, Christian Issac, N Main St. Morgan Motel 16, Lafayette, 19, simple battery (fva)
- Arnold, Tonya Lashae, 843 Bradley Ave, Lafayette, 38, disorderly conduct
- Thompson, Talisha Janine, 31, Officer Head, probation violation (m)
- Wilkey, Scott Edward, 1500 E. 48th St. Chattanooga, TN, 37,failure to appear (m)
- Bynum, Austin Gary Thomas, 895 Dry Valley Rd. Rossville, 25, criminal trespassing
- Smith, Gwendolyen Renee, 530 W. Garden Farm Rd. Rossville, 50, theft by shoplifting
- Carithers, Justin Chance, 506 Carden St. Rossville, 26 probation violation (m)
- Penson, Kristy Leigh, 13 Jerry Ellis Rd. Chickamauga, 36, obscured or missing license plate, fugitive from justice
- Tatum, Bobby John, 49, DUI refusal, open container, driving on suspended, hold for other agency
- Blackwell, Sidney Danielle, 19, 733 Roberta Dr. Rossville, poss. of methamphetamine, drug related objects, poss. of sch ii
- Harden, Charles Andrew, 15230 Slabtown Rd. Sale Creek, TN, 30, driving while license revoked/ tail light
- Russell, Charles Kantez, 701 McFarland Ave. Rossville, 26, DUI
- Lewis, William Thomas, 601 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, 37, disorderly, obstruction (m)
- Fleming, James Joshua, 1100 Old Pineville Rd. Signal Mtn, TN, 30, driving while suspended or revoked, no license plate, no insurance
- Wilson, Mark Anthony, 589 Rainbow Dr. Rossville, 54, obstructed tag, windshield requirements, vgcsa (f) (meth), poss. of drug related objects, sale/distribution of meth
- Nail, Stacy Lee, 3542 Mtn. Creek Rd, Hixson, TN, 43, poss. of marijuana less than 1oz, poss. of meth, trafficking in cocaine or marijuana or meth. poss. of drug related objects
- Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, 38, battery (fva)
- Wade, Ricky Lowell, 811 Schmidt Rd. Rossville, 46, DUI
- Nelson, Bobby Roosevelt, 400 Hamilton Dr. Chickamauga, 35, DUI
- Douglas, Preston Gage, 10165 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mtn, 17, loitering
- Yoder, Bobbie Lynn, 2163 Mount Olive Dr. Ringgold, GA, 18, underage consumption
- Templeton, Nikki Marie, 2010 Rogers Rd. Rossville, 27, misd obstruction
- Parker, Natalie Brooke, 1253 Johnson Rd. Chickamauga, 39, disorderly
- Trew, Ariana Paige, 3314 Kelly St, Chattanooga, TN, 20, driving while license suspended, tail lights
- McLendon, Darius Devaughn, 2701 N. Hawthorne St. Chattanooga, TN, 25, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, no insurance, speeding, and willful obstruction of law enforcement (m)
- Kelly, Jessica Mae, 1107 Park Forrest Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, 21, theft by conversion (f)
- Barras, Joshua Loren, 7728 Menger Ln. Ooltewah, TN, 25, probation violation (f)
- Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 3909 Calhoun Ave. Chattanooga, TN, 34, failure to appear (m)
- Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 68 W. Reed Rd. Lafayette, 57, failure to appear (f)
- Jones, Michael Lebron, 1500 Mountain View Cir. Chattanooga, TN, 53, failure to appear (f)
- Defriese, Jerry Shannon Jr, 3976 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, 23, failure to appear (f)
- Cleaver, Gary Douglas, 422 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, 49, contempt of superior court
- Barrett, Charlie Dewayne, 3638 Chamberlain Rd. Lafayette, 35, contempt of superior court