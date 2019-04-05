Here is the Walker County Sheriff's Department arrest report for March 18-24:

  • Byrd, Benjamin David, 36, probation violation
  • Green, Joseph Marshall, 39, probation violation
  • Brown, Stephen Wayne, 28, probation violation
  • Neergaard, Brandy Lynn, 37, probation violation
  • Raines, Gwendolyn Faye 59, theft by taking
  • Massey, David Lewis Jr, 40, simple battery
  • Herring, Emory Shannon, 40, violation of parole
  • Raltazor, Domingo, 31, expired tag, no insurance, driving on suspended
  • Stoker, Dennis Lee 57, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of sawed- off shotgun or rifle, trafficking cocaine, failure to appear x2
  • Brown, Johneatha Andrea, 37, light reduced affixing material, no county decal on license plate, driving on suspended
  • Eaton, Roger Glenn, 51 failure to appear
  • Bork, Kristen Renee, 40, possession of methamphetamine
  • Burnette, Tony Alan, 40 escape
  • Roberts, Tyler Lebron, 27, back from lpd court
  • Jones, Rhonda Ann, 49, back from court, sentenced
  • Hathorn, Joy Louise, 40, back from lpd court
  • Bennett, Cecelia Potts, 56, DUI, failure to maintain lane
  • Correll, James Taylor, 21, driving on suspended
  • Fowler, Mark Dewayne, 53, possession of methamphetamine
  • Blalock, Megan Lasha, 30, possession of meth, failure to appear x2
  • Carr, Deaubrey Rashad, possession of marijuana, tag light requirement, open container, no insurance
  • Davis, William Lee, 39 simple battery, violation of parole
  • Edwards, Jeremy Shane, 37, failure to appear
  • Mcdonald, Donald Heath, 48, probation
  • Freeman, Free Shannon, 41, doc hold for court
  • Mcclure, James Dale, 29, theft by taking motor vehicle, probation
  • Austin, Stefan James, 37, financial transaction card fraud x3
  • Evett, Troy Lee, 43, driving on suspended, removing/affixing tag with intent to
  • conceal identity, knowingly driving on suspended, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on wrong side, passing w/in 200 ft of oncoming traffic, passing w/in 100 ft of tunnel or bridge, failure to maintain lane, probation
  • Ivester, Thomas Coy, 29, probation (f)
  • Hamilton Devon Waron-Lee, 24, probation (f)
  • Fowler, Stacy Dee, w/m, 55, probation (f)
  • Mothershead, Roni Nicole, 32, driving on suspended, speeding
  • Brown, Herbert Laverene, 49, dui-drugs, criminal trespassing
  • Locklear, Robert Patrick, 38, driving on suspended, no insurance, expired tag
  • Bradley, Chris Stephen, 28, failure to appear (m) x5, failure to appear felony
  • Stoker, Tori, Breann, 23, theft by shoplifting (m) x2
  • Sellers, Gary Kenneth, 63, reckless conduct, false report of a crime
  • Anderson, Samantha Dawn, theft by conversion (m)
  • Conway, Jesse Alan, 4625 HWY 151, Lafayette, 25, theft by shoplifting (f)
  • Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 234 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, 39, simple assault, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts
  • Scoggin, Charles Anthony, 39 failure to appear (f)
  • Carrol, Hustin Marshal, 32, 111989, theft by shoplifting (m)
  • Campbell, Grifton Nicholas 39, 101680, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault
  • Cranfield, Shaun Phillip, 181 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, 39, violation of probation (f)
  • McRae, Tara Corinne, 40, driving while license suspended or revoked, 1st offense
  • Burns, Heather Lucille, 38, failure to appear (m)
  • Hall, Sandy Shae,101 Sugar Plum Ln, Lafayette, 50, simple battery (fva), obstruction (m)
  • Rustrian, Carlos, 1498 N. Chattanooga St, Lafayette, 35, Possession of Meth
  • Taylor, Jessica Shane, West Oak Street, Rossville, 29, probation violation of probation (f)
  • Mann, Doris Amanda, 37, driving while license suspended or revoked, 1st offense
  • Simpson, Cassandra Leanne, 1926 Barrett Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, 36, theft by conversion (m)
  • Cotter, Christopher Alexander, 608 Gadd Rd. Hixson TN, 21, violation of probation (f)
  • Sherrill, Casey Andrew, 901 Crest Dr. Chickamauga, 33, aggravated assault
  • Hayes, Joseph Glen, 60, violation of probation (f)
  • Shavers, Cory Duane, 2983 Saunders Road, Chickamauga, 22, failure to appear (m)
  • Soto, Phillip Paul, 162 Pond Springs Rd. Chickamauga, 37, possession of methamphetamine
  • Jackson, Brandy Jean, Dogwood Cir. Rock Spring, 26, theft by shoplifting (m)
  • Collins, Richard Leon, 26 Mountain Shadow Ln. Flintstone, 54, violation of probation (f)
  • Templeton, Zachary Ryan, 6434 N. Hwy 27, Lafayette, 28, violation of probation (f)
  • Floyd, John David, 51, failure to appear (m)
  • Smith, Stephen Craig, 37, hold for court
  • Stone, Tina Louise,1273 Mission Ridge Rd. Rossville, 47, theft by taking, false statements
  • Phelps, Susan Dale, 730 W. James Street, Rossville, 70, failure to appear (m)
  • Carter, David Anthony, 806 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, 43, driving on suspended, no insurance, expired tag, failure to appear (m)
  • Stephens, Michael Roger, 62, Officer Worley, dui, open container
  • Blakemore, Donnie Wayne, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, 44, violation of parole
  • Langston, Justin Chase, 3714 Fountain Ave. East Ridge TN, 20, failure to appear (f)
  • Collins, Jonathan Cole, 25, battery x2, burglary, non-forced entry
  • Crosby, John Howard, 504 McClemore St. Lafayette, 32, driving on suspended, seat belt violation
  • Arnold, Christopher Stephen, 2299 Dunwoody Rd. Lafayette, 30, failure to appear
  • Hale, Darren Scott, 4217 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, 19, turn in weekender
  • Hall, Dino Allen, 39, hold for catoosa
  • Richards, Crystal Noel, 301 ½ Chamber St. Rossville, 30, possession of marijuana, less than one oz
  • Richards, Kimberly Byrd, 46 Ray Ln. Ringgold, GA, 53, possession of marijuana, less than one oz
  • Hudson, Benjamin Noah, 30, DUI refusal, open container, traffic control device
  • Harris, Kristen Renea, 706 Moore Ave. Lafayette, 19, driving unlicensed, tag light requirements
  • Painter, Tommy Wayne, 184 Painter Lane, Lafayette, 39, driving on suspended, brake light requirement
  • Cotton, Michael Edward, 27, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, failure to appear (m)x2
  • Brown, Stephen Myles, 1307 N. Concord Rd. Chattanooga, TN, 35, hold for other agency
  • Oliver, Shianne Mckinsey, 19, 1515 Jenkins Rd. Chattanooga, TN, possession of meth, giving false name, address, or dob
  • Gutierrez, Santiago, 307 Duke St. Lafayette, 33, failure to appear (m)
  • Gerlach, Christian Issac, N Main St. Morgan Motel 16, Lafayette, 19, simple battery (fva)
  • Arnold, Tonya Lashae, 843 Bradley Ave, Lafayette, 38, disorderly conduct
  • Thompson, Talisha Janine, 31, Officer Head, probation violation (m)
  • Wilkey, Scott Edward, 1500 E. 48th St. Chattanooga, TN, 37,failure to appear (m)
  • Bynum, Austin Gary Thomas, 895 Dry Valley Rd. Rossville, 25, criminal trespassing
  • Smith, Gwendolyen Renee, 530 W. Garden Farm Rd. Rossville, 50, theft by shoplifting
  • Carithers, Justin Chance, 506 Carden St. Rossville, 26 probation violation (m)
  • Penson, Kristy Leigh, 13 Jerry Ellis Rd. Chickamauga, 36, obscured or missing license plate, fugitive from justice
  • Tatum, Bobby John, 49, DUI refusal, open container, driving on suspended, hold for other agency
  • Blackwell, Sidney Danielle, 19, 733 Roberta Dr. Rossville, poss. of methamphetamine, drug related objects, poss. of sch ii
  • Harden, Charles Andrew, 15230 Slabtown Rd. Sale Creek, TN, 30, driving while license revoked/ tail light
  • Russell, Charles Kantez, 701 McFarland Ave. Rossville, 26, DUI
  • Lewis, William Thomas, 601 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, 37, disorderly, obstruction (m)
  • Fleming, James Joshua, 1100 Old Pineville Rd. Signal Mtn, TN, 30, driving while suspended or revoked, no license plate, no insurance
  • Wilson, Mark Anthony, 589 Rainbow Dr. Rossville, 54, obstructed tag, windshield requirements, vgcsa (f) (meth), poss. of drug related objects, sale/distribution of meth
  • Nail, Stacy Lee, 3542 Mtn. Creek Rd, Hixson, TN, 43, poss. of marijuana less than 1oz, poss. of meth, trafficking in cocaine or marijuana or meth. poss. of drug related objects
  • Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, 38, battery (fva)
  • Wade, Ricky Lowell, 811 Schmidt Rd. Rossville, 46, DUI
  • Nelson, Bobby Roosevelt, 400 Hamilton Dr. Chickamauga, 35, DUI
  • Douglas, Preston Gage, 10165 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mtn, 17, loitering
  • Yoder, Bobbie Lynn, 2163 Mount Olive Dr. Ringgold, GA, 18, underage consumption
  • Templeton, Nikki Marie, 2010 Rogers Rd. Rossville, 27, misd obstruction
  • Parker, Natalie Brooke, 1253 Johnson Rd. Chickamauga, 39, disorderly
  • Trew, Ariana Paige, 3314 Kelly St, Chattanooga, TN, 20, driving while license suspended, tail lights
  • McLendon, Darius Devaughn, 2701 N. Hawthorne St. Chattanooga, TN, 25, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, no insurance, speeding, and willful obstruction of law enforcement (m)
  • Kelly, Jessica Mae, 1107 Park Forrest Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, 21, theft by conversion (f)
  • Barras, Joshua Loren, 7728 Menger Ln. Ooltewah, TN, 25, probation violation (f)
  • Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 3909 Calhoun Ave. Chattanooga, TN, 34, failure to appear (m)
  • Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 68 W. Reed Rd. Lafayette, 57, failure to appear (f)
  • Jones, Michael Lebron, 1500 Mountain View Cir. Chattanooga, TN, 53, failure to appear (f)
  • Defriese, Jerry Shannon Jr, 3976 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, 23, failure to appear (f)
  • Cleaver, Gary Douglas, 422 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, 49, contempt of superior court
  • Barrett, Charlie Dewayne, 3638 Chamberlain Rd. Lafayette, 35, contempt of superior court

