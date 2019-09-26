- Potter, Skylar Faye, 17, 11101 Dallas Hollow, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., driving without a valid license, speeding, DUI drugs
- Anderson, Marquita Leticia, 45, 211 Hale St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), improper transfer of license plate or decal, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bradley, Sharla Rachelle, 34, 1410 Mack Smith, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Bradshaw, Michael Ryan, 26, 83 Rolltide Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Blackmon, Joshua Lamar, 30, 580 Stoleman Road, Trion, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, brake lights requirement, driving without a valid license
- Bradshaw, Joshua Cody, 31, 125 Gateway Lane, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Irving, Jeffery Macret, 59, 503 South Main St. A., LaFayette, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Careathers, Ronald Eugene, 54, 207 East Napier St., 3, LaFayette, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Cauthen, Christina Michelle, 31, possession of meth
- Hentz, Joseph Clark, 32, 317 Tennant Circle, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Lowe, Megan Nicole, 33, 36 Glass Road, G, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Serrano-Reyes, Linda Raye, 35, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Lawrence, Samantha Jean, 28, 192 Round Tree Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Madaris, Dlan Dorayn, 27, 694 West Schmitt Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Messer, Tony Nicholas, 26, 383 Hullender Hollow, Ringgold, hold for court only
- McCrary, Michael James, 29, 1109 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Hix, Erica Diane, 32, 91 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
Campbell, Larry Eugene, 42, 2740 Ridgeway Drive, Trion, hold for other agency
- Broyles, Jeffrey Lyn, 57, 11 Jasmine Lane, Eugarlee, Ga., possession of meth
- Barnes, Jeremy Steven, 31, 601 Hill Top Drive 3, Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Smith, Robert William, 34, 5619 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Holmes, Andrew Travis, 30, 5518 Springs Garden Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Stokes, Antwuan Devonte, 25, 449 Back Penn Road, Summerville, simple battery (family violence)
- Moon, Tabetha Mae, 33, 129 Wesley Road, violation probation (felony)
- Lawson, Elizabeth Lee, 41, 1 Fine St., Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Abrell, Mark Anthony, 62, 318 Catoosa St., Rossville, aggravated assault
- Adams, Billy Allen, 66, 488 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Daniel, Tana Lee, 41, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Huskey, Nathaniel Adam, 41, 10 Grove St., Graysville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Reed, Steven Lewis, 45, 133 Pine St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Blevins, Tony Lamar, 62, 847 Richardson Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), terroristic threats, aggravated assault
- Schrader, Dustin Lee, 33, 440 Nancy Lane, Summerville, DUI drugs
- Young, Daniel Lee, 42, 730 West James St., 115, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Biddle, Edward Yuell, 75, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper passing in no-passing zone, reckless driving, expired license plate, seat belts violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers for a felony offense
- Hawkins, Norma Michelle, 47, 5 Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Kirk, William Randall, 55, 194 McCallie Road, Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Massey, Donny Aaron, 32, 264 Allen Spring Road, Rising Fawn, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 28, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, fail to report accident with injury or death, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, open container violation, DUI alcohol, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, simple battery
- Willhite, Steven Lyle, 58, 24th Avenue, Chattanooga, loitering or prowling, public intoxication
- Scarlett, Damon Bruce, 29, 2953 South Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, improper lane change, failure to maintain lane, tag light required, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI drugs
- Crowder, Brandon Detric Leroy, 17, 239 Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Sledge, Charles Deval, 37, 309 Wiley Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to appear (felony)
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Denton, James Clinton, 48, 614 South Main St., LaFayette, contempt of court (civil)
- Dalrymple, Joshua Wade, 34, 975 East Valley Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Gray, Charlie Lee, 71, 568 South Washington St., Rossville, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Capps, Susan Leigh, 51, 197 Myers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Morris, Carrie Marie, 34, 35 Dyer Drive, Flintstone, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine
- Johnson, Tammy Louise, 60, 296 Lail Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Smith, Danny Kerdell, 48, 304 Woodcreek Drive, Rossville, sale of meth, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute
- Pritchett, Tiffany Deshea, 31, 266 Lail Road, Chickamauga, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of meth, tampering with evidence (felony)
- Marsh, Kaitlyn Jean, 18, 265 Lail Road, Chickamauga, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, tampering with evidence (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of meth
- Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 27, 404 Oak Burr Lane, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Patton, Malori Ryan, 33, 6047 Mill Road, Hixson, Tenn., possession of meth
- Fitch, Markell, 19, 1205 Boynton Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., tag light requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Frashier, Linsay Annette, 39, 258 McSears, LaFayette, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), tail lights requirement
- Templeton, Heather LaShae, 25, 147 Grandprix Blvd., Chatsworth, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Lewis, Frances Annette, 53, 819 Park City Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Evans, Carl Andrew, 52, 1527 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol
- Cross, Andrew Lee, 31, 515 Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth, failure to appear (felony)
- Stephens, Michael Wayne, 29, 61 Stephens Lane, Rising Fawn, must give signal/sufficient use of turn signals, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Madaris, Amanda Raquel, 24, 783 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, bond surrender, possession of meth
- Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, 50, 143 Jenkins Road, Rossville, public drunk, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Gilbert, Anna Marie, 40, 601 James St., 7, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Green, Jeremy Daniel, 44, 311 Waddell Road, Rome, Ga., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Cowan, Tevin M, 26, 313 Central St., Rossville, open container violation, seat belts violation (ages 6 to 17), brake light requirements, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession and use of drug-related objects
- Robinson, Kansas LaShae, 36, PO Box 1613 Cedar Bluff, Ala., failure to appear (felony)
- Knox, Quintavious Dajuan, 17, 709 Patterson Road, disorderly conduct
- Smith, Zane David, 26, 339 South Oakland Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Baugh, Bobby LaWayne, 44, 494 Sneed Road, Decatur, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), no county decal on license plate, knowingly driving a vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance
- Scott, Walter Ray, 48, 1301 Riverside Drive, Gainsville, weekender only
- Cash, Joshua Boyd, 27, 42 Polly Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
- Cross, Jordan Faul, 32, 2005 Davis Ridge Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Thrasher, Lebron Jr., 32, 2320 Jane View Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Lyman, Krystle Leigh, 37, 3715 Blacks Bluff Road, Rome, Ga., public intoxication
- Lewis, Raymond Charles, 24, 908 Crest Drive, Chickamauga, DUI alcohol, open container violation, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no license plate, escape (misdemeanor)
- Willhite, Steven Lyle, 58, 49 Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, pedestrian under the influence
- Trammel, Cody Lee, 25, 274 Wayne Drive, Chickamauga, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Reynolds, Jonathan Romero, 27, 211 West Main St., 211, LaFayette, removing or affixing tags with intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle, expired license plates, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Welden, William Paul Hill, 407 Cloudland Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to exercise due care when using a cell phone or radio, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), no insurance, driving wrong side of road, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- May, Miranda Marie, 24, 8441 Dunn Hill Lane, Hixson, Tenn, theft by receiving stolen property
- Everett, Phillip Ray, Jr., 25, 8441 Dunn Hill Lane, Hixson, Tenn., theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Green, Dakota Michael, 23, 67 Brock Lane, Flintstone, simple assault (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Sherrell, Paul Kenneth, 45, 631 North Sherry Drive, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Barnes, Barbara Dorthia, 31, 200 South Line St., Calhoun, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Black, David Michael, 61, 6495 Trion Highway, LaFayette, expired driver's license, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of meth
- Haddad, Asvad Dominique, 21, 6083 Governers Walk Drive, Canton, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Creech, Matthew Caleb, 58 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, open container violation, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Bivens, Justin Michael, 32, 900 Carline, Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Whitt, Anthony DeWayne, 29, 147 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth, window tint violation
- Tucker, Jesse Tyler, 21, 28 Fisher Road, Rossville, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x4)
- Jackson, Kyla Maria, 55, 1108 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Walker, Cody Tristan Knox, 22, 199 Mitchell Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), Bible, Dillon Seth, 23, 2160 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 16-22, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney