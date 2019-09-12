- Wulff, Johnathan David, 47, PO Box 1355, LaFayette, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hall, Sandy Shae, 51, 101 Sugar Plum Lane, LaFayette, disorderly conduct, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone calls
- Bradford, Areal R., 30, 1015 Lee Avenue, Unit 4, Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Hollingsworth Tracy Allan, 51, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, aggravated assault
- Coffey, Glenn Alan, 60, 2172 Highway 341, Rossville, loitering and prowling
- Wallin, Cory Lee, 26, 225 McConnel Crossing, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Silvers, Gregory Alfred, 45, 703 Wheel Evans Road, Chatsworth, failure to appear (felony)
- Shirley, Brian Dale, 22, 77 Greenbrian Lane, Ringgold, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle possession)
- Eaton, Hillary Brooke, 31, 18 Probasco, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Stroud, Nicholas Lee, 35, 53 Harrison Avenue, Rossville, tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Fuller, Benjamin Adam, 36, 07 North Steele St., LaFayette, no insurance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Wood, Justin Allen, 32, 13999 Highway 151, Trion, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), tail lights requirement
- Smith, James Anthony, 46, 112 Ellis Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Matjiw, Whitney Corrine, 37, 12033 Highway 151, 37, hold for other agency
- Brumlow, Timothy Levi, 21, 808 Stiles Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Young, Matthew Tyler, 22, 113 Chestnut St., Trion, hold for court only
- Carr, Theodore, 57, 137 Summit St. Rossville, cruelty to children (third-degree or third subsequent offense), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Templeton, Shon Leon, 44, 70 Smith Templeton Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), tag lights required
- Kinsey, James Thomas, 53, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), loitering and prowling, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Banks, LaTosha Denise, 35, 4308 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., no proof of insurance, improper use of central turn lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Stephens, Jeffrey Lynn, 34, 34, 601 James St., Unit 120, contempt of court (civil), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hamilton, Rusty Alan, 47, 129 Chota Circle, LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Bailey, Cody Travis, 27, 301 Jackson St., LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Gregory Lamar, 27, 63 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
- Shirley, Danny Wayne II, 33, 1810 Clayton Drive, Chattanooga, hold for court only
- Messer, Tony Nicholas, 26, 383 Hullender Hollow, Ringgold, hold for court only
- Madaris, Dylan Dorayn, 27, 694 West Schmitt Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Alford, Shannon Russell, 43, 177 Bluegrass Circle, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- McClamery, Zeke Edward, 50, 4004 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (forced entry) (residence)
- Trammell, John Brent, 603 Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, aggravated sodomy (commit with force and against persons will or person is less than 10 years of age) (x2), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents, incest, aggravated sexual battery, rape
- Sisemore, Robert Franklin, 43, 506 14th St., Chickamauga, forgery (third amount of $1,500.00 or possesses ten or more checks)
- Newton, Cheryl Lynn, 44, 140 Hogan Road, Rossville, burglary (forced entry) (residence)
- Padgett, Trina Renea, 35, 115 Ellis Dr., Rossville, starburst windshield, seat belts violation (adults), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), signature required on citation
- Elsberry, Crystal Danielle, 41, 275 Payne Chapel Road, Lookout Mountain, hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Woodfin, Corey Michael, 43, 719 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Frady, Dakota Ray, 21, 102 Rowland, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Edgeworth, Darrell Ray, 40, 601 James St., Rossville, violation of parole
- Parden, Aaron Gage, 23, 3510 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Snider, Robert Matthew, 26, 3217 Bates Drive, Rocky Face, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hill, Michael Keyes, 49, 201 Eades St., Unit 214, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Lolley, Stephanie Darlene, 43, 912 West Pine St., Rossville, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Russell, Anthony Scott, 45, Chatt Inn, 23 St., Chattanooga, Tenn., aggravated stalking
- Shepherd, Nicholas Eugene, 38, 912 W Pine St., Rossville, violation probation (felony), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine
- Bagley, Eric Lee, 40, 275 Payne Chapel Road, Lookout Mountain, hold for other agency, possession of meth
- Webb, Kevin James, 47, 1416 Woody Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Bailey, Blake Aaron, 29, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Tomlinsons, Austin Wayne, 18, 6923 Savannah Estates, Harrison, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Harris, Shuwanda Kenisha, 41, 123 Mahan Ave, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Hogue, Kenneth Wayne, Sr., 48, 608 Glenn St., LaFayette, violate family violence order
- Garrett, Myranda Gail, 45, 307 South Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Morgan, Rodney James, 33, 110 Sammons, Chickamauga, violation of parole
- Bailey, Sharminey Santineak, 28, 7623 West Highway 136, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Jones, Eric Lamar, 43, 117 Lightning Way, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Brodie, Jason Daniel, 36, 1090 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Hopkins, Brandon Christopher, 32, 3921 Rosaline Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
- DeBord, George Arlin, Jr., 44, 105 DeGroat Alley, LaGrange, violation probation (felony)
- Digges, Jonathan Paul, 38, 1325 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession of less than 1 oz., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs
- McCrary Michael, James, 29, 1109 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor), violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Rose, Eric Steve, 45, 6625 Highway 68, Gainesville, Ala., violation of parole
- Ballinger, Daniel Wade, 28, 906 Daughtery St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Stevenson, Louis Drank, 30, 2754 South Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Stoker, Ricky Mason, 18, 6709 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Robinson, Sunday M., 53, 2 Williams Lane, Rossville, simple battery
- Westbrooks, Brian Lee, 45, 322 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, violation of parole
- Taylor, Jerry Don, 41, 9311 Billreed Road, Ooltewah, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hilburn, Jamie Elaine, 38, 303 Magnolia St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Michael Aarin, 30, 404 Victoria Place Dr., Locust Grove, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Ellison, Joseph Alexander, 22, 58 North Steele St., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Shaw, Amana Joelle, 27, 404 Oak Burr Lane, LaFayette, battery
- Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 33, 204 South Main St., Room 15, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Morgan, Charlie Edward, 32, 110 Sammons Dr., Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Eady, James Gregory, 30, 1131 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, violation probation (felony)
- Neal, Rodney Alan, 52, 307 West 3rd Avenue, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, revoked, or canceled registration
- Sheets, David Thomas, 61, 115 Baker Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault
- Scott, Walter Ray, 48, 1301 Riverside Dr., Gainesville, weekender only
- Shirley, Samuel Charles, Jr., 34, 804 Glenn Ave., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Peppers, Kevin Chester, 30, 633 Graysville Road, Ringgold, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Walker, Chistopher Leon, 33, 200 Creeks Jewell Drive, Ringgold, lighted headlights requirement, DUI alcohol
- Allen, Heather Michelle, 32, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Anni Hope, 43, 320 Rosa St., Rossville, pedestrian under the influence, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of meth
- McCullough, Kenneth Frank, Jr, 46, 22 Mt. Olive Road, Lookout Mountain, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple assault (family violence)
- Colbert, Crystal Dawn, 31, 31 Crestview, Rossville, contempt of court (civil)
- Hildebran, Siarria S., 30, 403 Warran St., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Hogue, Kenneth Wayne, Jr., no insurance, concealing identity of a vehicle, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (fourth or subsequent offense)
- Dye, Cecil Cory, 25, 403 Warran St., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Parker, Trey Austin, 18, 1209 Indian Avenue, Apartment G8, Rossville, burglary (first degree), theft by taking (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Courtney Lebron, 30, 2709 Citico Road, C3, Chattanooga, improper/erratic lane change, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wisham, Scottie Lee, 28, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of meth
- Ambrosio, Greggory Jason, 38, 211 Mtn. View Circle, Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Smith, Christopher Lee, 19, 69 Gaskey Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Morgan, Tiffany Nicole, 27, 803 Kay Conley Road, Rock Spring, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Byrd, Rebecca Lynn, 28, 13779 Lilina Road, Soddy Daisy, DUI alcohol
- Parm, Joel Kimsey, 59, 501 South Main Unit B, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Larmon, Christopher James, 28, 11 South Steele St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Cook, Gordon Wesley, 55, 1077 Lofton Lane, Unit 7, Chickamauga, simple battery
- Poole, James David, 50, 10926 Hixson Pike, Soddy Daisy, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), headlight requirements, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense), DUI drugs
- Ellison, Michael Chance, 25, 58 North Steele St., LaFayette, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Venable, Joshua Devin, 37, 1009 Long Hollow Road, Scottsboro Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), standards for brake lights
- Mulanax, Jason James, 44, 162 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga, theft of services (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 2-8, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney