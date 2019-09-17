- Venable, Joshua Devin, 37, 1009 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), window tint violation
- Irvin, Jeremy Paul, 31, 103 Sunray Drive, Dalton, hold for other agency
- Higgins, George Brutus, 38, 101 Woodcreek Drive, A1, Rossville, public drunk, disorderly conduct, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Richards, Kimberly Byrd, 53, 46 Ray Lane, Ringgold, possession of meth
- Harris, Bobby Ray, 52, 168 Wayne Harris Drive, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Graham, Christopher Mitchell, 25, 221 Bell Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Simmons, Brittni Mishae, 28, 9203 River Oaks Road, Harrison, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, open container violation (distilled spirits, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, or spirits of wine)
- Sherrill, Ivan DeWayne, 51, 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Tice, Ian Michael, 38, 907 Stewart Avenue, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Neely, Ronald Edgar, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, open container violation (spirits, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, or spirits of wine), brake lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Jackson, Daniel William, 41, 1041 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), simple assault (family violence)
- Dunn, Athena Starr, 33, 13 Virginia Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Woods, Leon, 59, 4951 Lavender Trail, Hixson, child molestation
- Hallman, Autumn Lynn, 44, 4803 16th Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Clayton, Barry Alan, 62, 205 South Chattanooga St., A, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Ellison, Michael Chance, 25, 58 North Steele St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Oliver, Kenneth Stephen, 47, 306 Glenn St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Mitchell, Timothy Joe, 39, 862 Nick-a-jack road, Flintstone, possession of meth
- White, Billy Joe, 33, 1334 West Broad Road, Nashville, hold for other agency, failure to appear (felony)
- Willing, Forrest A., 25, 1512 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, pedestrian under the influence, loitering and prowling, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- McAfee, Samantha Lee, 25, 16 Homeplace Road, Rossville, possession of meth
- Smith, Muriel Arleen, 58, 51 East Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Buckles, Larry Blake, 34, 16 Home Place Road, Rossville, possession of meth
- Burt, Jeffery Alan, 50, 165 Wesley Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Perkins, Ricky Joe, 24, 723 Flegal Avenue, Rossville, contempt of court (civil)
- Allen, Cody William, 31, 6 Homeplace Road, Unit 19, Rossville, possession of meth
- Coffey, Glann Alan, 60, 2172 North Highway 341, Rossville, loitering and prowling
- Wilson, Leslie Michael, Jr., 43, 166 Cummings Road, Trion, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Swanson, Elizabeth Ashley, 33, 1024 Jamestown Road, Menlo, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Burk, Thomas Andrew, 30, 1507 Randolph Drive 10, Cleveland, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Hardin, Linda Gail, 54, 711 Houston Lane, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Rios, Jennifer Rose, 36, 1101 Colerain St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Collins, Tina Lynn, 56, 207 Glenn St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Hickman, Kelly Renee, 41, 763 Nick-A-Jack Road, Flintstone, possession of meth, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with, property subject to security interest
- Allen, Kayla Michelle, 31, 403 Ridgecrest Drive, LaFayette, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Porter, Savannah Noelle, 21, 17 Walters Lane, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery (family violence)
- Hammond, Miles Camp, 18, 360 North Ridge Drive, LaFayette, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, 1,000 ft. of schools, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding
- Wilson, Robert Edward, 44, 2133 Crescent Cloud Drive, Hixson, theft by taking (felony), motor vehicle receiving
- Blackwell, Samuel Jacob, 22, 50 Dodge St., Rossville, failure to appear (felony), theft by taking (misdemeanor), escape (felony)
- Simer, Joshua Laing, 35, 206 South Flora St., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Snow, Brandon Garrett, 37, 840 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Dean, Shannon Blake, 48, 1224 Arnold Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Green, Levy Shane, 32, 1621 East Market Road, Starke, Fl., failure to appear (felony)
- O'Shae, Jonathan Patrick Paul, 30, 709 Patterson Road, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Gardner, Kelly Renee, 25, 508 East 13th St., Chickamauga, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Henderson, William Anthony, 18, 54 County Road, 729, Bryant, Ala., hold for other agency
- Beavers, Tabatha Kimberly, 37, 203 West Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Hicks, Christopher Evan, 28, 601 James St., Rossville, bond surrender, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Wade, Kattie Larissa, 27, 508 East 13th St., Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Jeffries, Twanda Diane, 47, failure to appear (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), battery, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Chastain, Synthia Shay, 52, 13835 Highway 151, Trion, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute
- Chastain, Lyndon Fitzgerald, 55, 13835 Highway 151, Trion, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute
- Haley, Courtney Nicole, 23, 917 Hulana St., Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Hall, Dino Allen, 39, 972 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Hoot, Michele Lee, 4283 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Cropper, Brandon Cody, 30, 1 Amber Lane, Rossville, hold for court only
- Raguse, Ronald James II, 34, 38 Old Osborn Road, Chickamauga, battery (aggravated assault)
- Brooks, Ashley Nicoal, 27, 507 Graham Circle, Rock Spring, hold for other agency
- Eich, Jacob Charles, 26, 3801 Highland Circle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Picca, Jesse James, 28, 424 Kingston Avenue, Oliver Springs, fugitive from justice
- Dowda, Ashley Renee Webb, 32, 1111 East Highway 136, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Ellis, Thomas Isaiah, Jr., 53, 2626 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, broken taillight lenses, possession of meth
- Cox, Tina Michelle, 50, 820 Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, possession of meth
- Stone, James Allen, 29, 757 Brow Road, Trenton, violation probation (felony)
- Hardin, Austin William, 21, 508 Notre Dame Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Winter, Nathan Edward, 38, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, forgery
- Snider, Steven Scott, 31, 305 East Villanow St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Yanez, Krystal Michelle, 33, 5 Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, aggravated assault
- Roden, Christopher Lynn, 32, 1309 Whitt Road, Rising Fawn, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
- Hartline, Clayton Eugene, 52, 1892 Worley Chapel Road, Trenton, violation of parole
- Hurst, Trace Kameron, 19, 1170 North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, weekender only
- Teems, Kelsey Lee, 23, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Walston, Easton River Corey, 20, 66 Harley Lee Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Ware, Dennis Randal, 63, 809 North Chattanooga St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Mendez, Pascual Diego, 17, 216 Ivy St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Bautista, Denilson Esturdo, 18, 3614 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Scholtz, Aaron Carter, 19, 16 Myers Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Trammel, Timothy Allen, 62, 198 Simmons Flat Road, Trion, terroristic threats
- Livingston, Michael Stephen, 27, 1516 East 49th St., Chattanooga, loitering and prowling, possession of meth
- Sluder, Randy Edward, 35, 207 Oak St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Causey, Brennon Tate, 23, 1104 Chestnut St., B., LaFayette, striking a fixed object, DUI alcohol, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Harris, Steve DeWayne, 44, 1994 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, battery
- Thornburgh, Robert Evert, 50, 12349 North Highway 27, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, Rossville, public drunk, loitering or prowling
- Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 24, 315 Tarvin Road, Rock Spring, hold for other agency, no insurance, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 9-15, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney