♦ Rheal, Christopher Steven, 33, 53 Betsy Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Henderson, Tracey Renee, 50, 512 Highway 95, Rock Spring, hold for other agency
♦ McCallister, Paul Christopher, 50, fugitive from justice
♦ Thornton, James Michael, 37, 6234 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Clark, April Michelle, 46, 1201 Boynton Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth
♦ Adams, Lionel John, 34, 226 West Highway 136, Unit 141, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
♦ Burse, Christopher Bernard, Jr., 43, 117 Oak Ridge Drive, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
♦ Lara, Amanda Lynn, 34, 24595 Highway 193, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
♦ Hudgens, Nancy Lee, 43, 1209 Indian Avenue, Apartment 18, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Chambers, Ray Dean, 66, 18 West Drive Northwest, Rome, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol
♦ Emmett, Alanah Beth, 32, 517 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, failure to appear (nonfingerprintable)
♦ Owens, Leanna Raye, 43, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, maintaining a disorderly house (x2), possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Morgan, Madison Jade, 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
♦ Brundage, Michael LeBron, 29, 144 Wilson Road, Apartment C, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
♦ Kilgore, Dacie Ander, 18, 2336 North Highway 341, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
♦ Mannis, Jonathan Alan, 17, 108 Hiawatha Circle, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
♦ Quarles, Brandon Colt, 19, 23 Newman Drive, Rossville, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
♦ Tranthom, Alexis Frasier, 33, 108 Hiawatha Circle, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
♦ Alsari, Karen Jean, 50, 3089 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, theft by taking (motor vehicle), aggravated assault
♦ Trogdon, Joseph Lawrence, 35, 1323 Highway 39 East, Engelwood, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Waters, David James, 32, 130 Cornwell Avenue, Watertown Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Overstreet, Mark DeWayne, 48, 707 Richmont Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Willhite, Steven Lyle, 58, 24th Avenue, Chattanooga, pedestrian under the influence
♦ Wood, Andrea Astar, 38, 1710 Monterey Drive, Chattanooga, theft by taking (misdemeanor), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card theft
♦ Lara, Michael Lee, 35, 24595 Highway 193, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
♦ Pryor, Desmond Jevone, 18, 105 Warrenfellis St., LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
♦ Veal, Ronald Brent, 35, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Esposito, Anthony Ryan, 39, 1194 Harrisburg Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
♦ Perkins, Bobby Joe, 59, 49 Hammond St., Summerville, simple battery
♦ Turnipseed, Mark Anthony, 56, 1994 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Wimpey, Elysia LaShay, 21, 3001 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance, failure to register vehicle
♦ Griffin, Corey Lee, 40, 7 Sunset Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Nelson, David Dale, 48, 3833 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
♦ Clark, Alonzo Lee, 57, 153 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine
♦ Crone, Randy Leroy, 48, 513 West Main St., LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (family violence)
♦ Jackson, Charles Arthur, III, 37, 2417 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Kirk, William Randall, 55, 194 McCallie Road, Flintstone, possession of meth
♦ Womble, Charles Alan, 67, 862 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, possession of meth
♦ Aaron, Joseph Bradley, 32, 8218 Blue Spruce Drive, Hixson, Tenn., tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Black, Tonya Sue, 45, 482 Greens Lake Circle, Rossville, possession of meth
♦ Snyder, Samantha Yvonne, 29, 862 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony), receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of meth
♦ Lily, Kevin Michael, 40, 551 West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
♦ Jeter, Russel Colt, 36, 410 Evans Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
♦ Cooke, Gordon Wesley, 55, 1077 Loftin Lane, Unit 7, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
♦ Couch, Aundrea, Ann, 41, 279 Eagle Landing Drive, Flintstone, possession of meth
♦ Kennedy, Jasmine Jeanne, 34, 143 Lytle Road, Unit 102, Rossville, possession of meth
♦ Leamon, Tristan Tanner, 20, 205 Hayes St., Fort Oglethorpe, possession of meth
♦ Lassetter, David Wayne, 34, 2670 North Highway 27, LaFayette, hold for other agency, public drunk
♦ Kaiser, Austin Cole, 19, 124 Reed St., Trion, affray (fighting)
♦ Knight, Zane Alan, 18, 122 Hamill Drive, Chickamauga, wearing mask, hood, or device which conceals identity of wearer
♦ Barnes, Laurel Ashley, 21, 119 Schmitt Road, Rossville, public drunk
♦ Chambers, Austin Dale, 27, 2774 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
♦ Davenport, Davadrion Lavail, 36, 208 Naomi Cemetary Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
♦ Hurley, Roxanne Lynn, 59, 336 Cordell Avenue, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
♦ Simpson, Haley Mae, 25, 229 West Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
♦ Dunn, Adrian Lee, 30, 304 Acorn Lane, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
♦ Russell, Jeffrey Lynn, 41, 497 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, hold for other agency (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)
♦ Patton, Eric Anthony, 27, 204 Ross St., Rossville, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
♦ Bell, Ryan Thomas, 19, 1528 Highway 151, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
♦ Rivers, Timothy Lamar, Jr., 35, 7934 Boston Lane, Hixson, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
♦ Cochran, Anthony Wade, 32, 32 Kelly St., Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
♦ LeCroy, Randy Joe, 32, sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
♦ Lannsman, Brandon Lee, 30, 5 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, possession of meth
♦ Broome, Terri Nicole, 31, 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville, possession of meth
♦ Womble, John Thomas, 33, 260 Wesley Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, aggravated assault
♦ Harris, Stevie DeWayne, 44, 1994 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, simple battery
♦ Jacobs, Amanda Mae, 33, 3453 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
♦ Enlow, DeWayne LeGerald, 29, 200 Southland Drive, Apartment K1, Barnesville, violation probation (felony)
♦ Woodfin, Corey Michael, 42, 719 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, brought in by self, violation probation (misdemeanor)
♦ Martin, Philip Samuel, 40, 12502 Alabama Highway, Ringgold, battery
♦ McNabb, Darnell Shane, 34, 189 Rodeo Drive, Rock Spring, battery
♦ Bivens, Justin Michael, 32, violation probation (felony)
♦ Kinzelow, James Coty, 29, 1361 East Highway 136, LaFayette, terroristic threats (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phonecalls, false imprisonment
♦ Teems, Travis Lamar, 54, 718 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Turbyfill, Lindy Cara, 34, 1214 Harrisburg Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Maurer, Troy Spencer, 53, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
♦ House, Shay Nichole, 30, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, speeding, possession and use of drug related objects (x3), crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of meth (x3)
♦ Silmon, Johnna Victoria, 35, 1017 Park City Road, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Latham, April Lynn, 35, 5018 Long Hollow Road, Ringgold, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), failure to affix revalidation decal, seatbelts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Adams, Billy Alan, 66, 488 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (nonfingerprintable), hold for other agency
♦ Milraney, Ethan Lee, 18, 3374 Atkins Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., loitering and prowling
♦ Alexander, Jacob Adams, 17, 103 Suggs St., Rossville, loitering and prowling
♦ Miller, Amanda Nicole, 30, 3929 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), cruelty to children (2nd degree), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
♦ Carden, Joseph Daniel, 48, 506 Daughtery St., LaFayette, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping x2, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), interference with government property (felony), too fast for conditions, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
♦ Goff, Randy Wayne, 35, 601 James St., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Young, Samuel Paul, 37, 730 West James St., Unit 116, Rossville, hold for other agency, criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Holden, Brett A., 26, 31 Hunter Circle, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Dykes, James Nathan, 40, 711 Henderson St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Bryson, Luke V., 23, Rossville, criminal trespass, public drunk
♦ Munoz, Mauricio Plascencia, 41, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
♦ Liaina, Tavita David, 38, 169 Ferndale Dr., Rossville, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), simple battery (family violence)