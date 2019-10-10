- Perry, William Allen, 58, 936 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Clowers, Robin Dacia, 47, 97 Woods Road 3, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Goins, Tonya Darlene, 45, 1508 Karwill Lane, Apt. C., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
- Armstrong, Tisha Marriette, 33, 181 Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, hold for other agency
- Roullier, Robert Lanartine, 47, 1537 Ashton Woods Way, Dalton, disorderly conduct
- Holland, Mark Edward, 47, 875 Shipp Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Frashier, Daniel Wayne, 43, 903 Colerain St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Leming, Sterline Lavern, 65, 199 Blevin Drive, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects
- England, Johnathan Brett, 35, 142 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Frashier, Destiny Ann, 258 McSears Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Anderson, Michael Erwin, 49, 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. 133, Fort Oglethorpe, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), hit and run, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Leeth, Byron Kent, 46, 101 Hilltop Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
- Crowder, Jessica Marie, 25, 116 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Hitchcox, Robert Bryan, 45, 120 Fescue Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Lawrence, Darius Javion, 21, 160 Alred St., Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
- Derryberry, Jennifer Lynn, 34, 4947 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Sullivan, Michael Darren, 42, 1258 Mote Road, Carrollton, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Perkins, Lauren Elizabeth, 27, 107 Halls Valley Road, Trion, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Jackson, Vernon Andrew, II, 32, 3802 Wiley Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Brock, Michael Ronnell, 45, 8522 North Highway 27, Rock Spring, false imprisonment, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Brackett, Jeremy Wayne, 40, 586 Boss Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Anderson, Jason Lamar, 35, 1254 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, littering highway, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Whitaker, MaCalian Rae, 28, 759 Andrew Lee Drive, Lot 3, Egar, Ala., fugitive from justice
- Lingerfelt, Randy Walter, 50, 225 River Lane, Covington, violation of parole
- Castillo, Austin Nehemiah Juan, 22, 28 Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, use of multibeam lighting equipment.failure to dim headlights when approaching head one, tail lights requirement, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), too fast for conditions, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI alcohol
- Barnes, Laurel Ashley, 21, 119 Schmidt Road, Rossville, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report
- Avans, Connie Yvonne, 50, 1135 Campbell Avenue, Unit E33, LaFayette, bribery
- Houston, Haley Elizabeth, 31, 5006 Wesleyan Southwest, Cleveland, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Simpson, Clinton Travis, 30, 91 Hulana St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Chambers, Ray Dean, 66, 18 West Drive Northwest, Rome, violation probation (felony)
- Bledsoe, Michael Ray, 58, 411 Paula Lane, Red Bank, Tenn., burglary (first degree)
- Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 33, 204 South Main St., Room 15, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Sims, James Brent, 46, 38 Eaton Circle, Rossville, disorderly conduct, loitering or prowling
- Feero, Cody Lee, 25, 113 John Lee Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Cooper, Caleb Franklin Matthew, 17, 804 McClemore St., LaFayette, aggravated child molestation (misdemeanor) (child is 13 but less than 18 or less than 4 years older (x2)
- Tumblin, Cory Lee, 25, 308 West Villanow St., LaFayette, DUI alcohol, open container violation, failure to obey stop sign or yield ater stopping, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Collins, James Thomas, 29, 680 Corbley Road, Rossville, simple battery
- Ford, Traivyeon Damien, 21, 162 Haron Road, Chickamauga, statutory rape (felony)
- Noles, Angela Leigh, 37, 8 Enloe St., LaFayette, violation parole, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Davis, Kristy Lynn, 37, 8339 Highway 337, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Nettles, Darlene Michelle, 38, 708 Colerain St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 34, 31 Enloe St., LaFayette, possession of meth, giving false name, birth date, or address to law enforcement officer, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation parole
- Wallin, Joshua Ray, 34, 49 North Enloe St., LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Schubert, Destany Marie, 21, 8839 Highway 337, Trion, fugitive from justice
- Martin, Doris Ann, 56, 150 Hillcrest Drive, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Gomez, Martha Diana, 22, 450 Schmidt Road, Rossville, battery
- Williams, Rhonda Lee, 49, 125 Cleveland Road, Rossville, false statements and writings, concealment of facts
- Sinard, Brenda Jean, 59, 730 West James Street, Unit 212, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Quintana, Justin Shaun, 40, 100 Grey Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (nonfingerprintable), possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Patterson, Jimmy Nolan, 60, 405 East 16th St., Chickamauga, simple battery (x2)
- Rape, Christopher Michael, 29, 941 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), failure to yield right of way at yield sign, expired driver's license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper passing in no passing zone, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x4), failure to obey traffic control device, possession of meth
- McNeely, Jerald Lee, 30, 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 34, 31 Enloe St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation parole, possession of meth, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Murphy, Dolly Elisha, 37, 315 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery (family violence)
- Wallin, Joshua Ray, 34, 49 North Enloe St., LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Parton, Tony N., 19, 546 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, statutory rape (felony) (x2)
- Ramsey, Perry Jamiah, 28, 1103 Bronco Road, LaFayette, 28, failure to appear (misdemeanor), contempt of civil court, violation probation (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Grimes, Michael Earl, 29, 132 Dale Brown Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Housley, Cruz Alan, 20, 757 Smith Liner Road, violation probation (felony)
- Childs, Heather Lee, 28, 95 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Edwards, Jason Michael, 42, 405 Hogan Circle, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Tate, Jeffrey Miles, 31, 51 General Hays, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (felony)
- Scott, Walter Ray, 48, 1301 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, weekender
- Nettles, Darlene Michelle, 38, 708 Colerain St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Schubert, Destany Marie, 21, 8839 Highway 337, fugitive from justice
- Veal, Ronald Brent, 35, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, public intoxication
- Webb, Jacob Alex, 21, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Blevins, Zachary Don, 23, 370 Cooper Road, Trenton, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz)
- Over, Jonathan Paul, 57, 50 Lake Terrace Circle, LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Harris, Jack Lamar, 59, 539 Davis Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- O'Kelley, Jamie Lynn, 33, 2450 East Broomtown Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jones, Donna Sue, 51, 1225 Osburn Road, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Bradley, Eric Lynn, 34, 5949 Highway 151, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Cordell, Jason C., 35, 202 Chickamauga Road, Chattanooga, failure to appear (felony)
- Pittman, Isaiah Jakobi, 18, 4321 Esterbrook Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Arey, Shelby Rae, 19, 209 Creeks Bend Drive, Chickamauga, battery
- Harris, Richard Allen, 42, 1027 Brock Road, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence)
- Autry, Adam Ryan, 42, 209 Creeks Bend Road, Chickamauga, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, battery, terroristic acts, aggravated assault
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Middleton, Charlotte Juana, 53, 907 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Foster, Richard Lee, 36, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), possession of meth, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, pedestrian under the influence
- Cresswell, Amber Lynn, 24, 1444 Oakwood Drive, Apartment 1404, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney