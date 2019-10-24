- Crumley, Randy Scott, 34, 201 West Main St., 105, LaFayette, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), possession of meth
- Butler, Elizabeth Paige, 34, 490 Akins Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (x2), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth, no license plate, no insurance, broken tall light
- Rollins, Angela Dawn, 41, 7554 West Highway 136, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Ballard, Nikki Austine, 42, 20 King St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 33, 204 South Main St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Fowler, Joshua Michael, 36, 73 Davenport Lane, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Jackson, Angeline Leann, 35, 206 West 8th St., Chickamauga, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), seat belt violation (adults)
- Davenport, Roger Dale, 59, 970 Patton School Road, South Pittsburgh, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Layne, Christopher Eugene, 32, 737 Bright Hill Road, Smithville, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Raines, Leea Abigail, 21, 804 Glenn Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Haire, Jessica Faith, 31, 234 High Point Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Shirley, Brian Dale, 22, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- White, Mark Wayne, 48, 161 North Sunny Side Drive, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Wilkey, Lakesha Marie, 21, 3115 10th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Talley, Justin Ray, 28, 187 Potts Road, Ringgold, hold for other agency
- Thrasher, Karia Jessica, 34, 2622 East 19th St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Sanchez, Derek Manuel, 32, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Bailey, Heather Nichole, 31, 36 Kay Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Stanley, Bridget Fay, 45, 1713 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Sanborn, Craig Alan, 30, 118 General Bushrod Johnson Avenue 101, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Dailey, Brandon Mitchell, 26, 308 Smitherman Road, Ringgold, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Rice, Alan David, 28, 191 School St., Rossville, terroristic acts, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Lumpkin, Haley Nicole, 22, 402 Warthen St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Vann, Eric McCall, 55, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Liner, Chelsea Nicole, 28, 415 Armour Drive, Apt. 5201, Atlanta, violation probation (felony)
- Jordan, David Albert, 60, 191 Tilton Road Southeast, Dalton, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Floyd, Terry Jerome, 40, 3245 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
- Apostal, Aaron William, 45, 100 South Oakland Drive, LaFayette, brake light requirements, open container violation (beer/ale/stout), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- White, Jeremy Allen, 45, 563 Lynn Trail, LaFayette, aggravated assault (family violence), cruelty to children (first degree), aggravated assault (family violence)
- Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 29, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, knowingly driving a vehicle with suspended, revoked, or canceled registration, no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Gravley, William Joe, 79, 903 Daugherty St., LaFayette, DUI alcohol
- House, Shay Nicole, 30, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Franklin, Shelby Lynn, 28, 182 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Binford, Loretta Jean, 41, 725 Dewberry Road, Rossville, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth, loitering and prowling
- Bonner, Xavier Antonio, 33, 1113 Robbins Avenue, Chattanooga, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, loitering and prowling
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Barnett, Gary Don, 25, 134 Hogan Road, Rossville, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), simple battery
- Lawrence, Darius Javion, 21, 160 Alred St., Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
- Leming, Sterling Lavern, 55, 199 Blevin Drive, Chickamauga, possession of cocaine
- Tate, Tonya Larae, 41, 18 North Avenue, Flintstone, failure to appear (felony), sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (x2)
- Cline, Ronald Mitcheal, Jr., 36, violation probation (felony)
- Scroggins, Caiden DeWayne Noah, 18, 390 Childress Hollow Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Kirk, Matthew Raymond, 36, 85 Katie Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Williams, Elijah LaTrel, 17, 7024 West Highway 136, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, and residents, burglary (buiilding, structure, vehicle), too fast for conditions, U-Turn on curve prohibited, improper passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Roberts, John Adam, 30, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Miller, Thomas Eugene, 64, 105 Cheatham Avenue, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (3rd offense within 5 years), DUI alcohol
- Bethune, Brandon Lee, 21, 105 Two Lynn Drive, Trion, burglary (first degree)
- Hill, Elizabeth Ashley, 31, 730 Mary Agnes Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Reynolds, Michelle Leigh, 34, 3608 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Villers, Stephanie Gail, 42, 19 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold, possession of meth, failure to appear (felony)
- Ross, John Ambers, III, 31, 195 Myers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Quarles, Tina Marie, 49, 5288 US 27 Highway, Rock Spring, theft by receiving property stolen in another state (misdemeanor), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance
- Howell, Valerie Kay, 50, 6 Fortune St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Mitchell, Zachary Seth, 32, 24 Dodson Lane, LaFayette, violation of parole
- Larmon, Christopher James, 28, 108 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Duvall, Paul Jason, 41, 50 Lake Terrace Circle, LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Poe, Todd Anthony, 58, 174 Brasher Cutoff Road, Gadsden, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- McCormick, Steven Alan, 27, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Wayne Robert, 54, 530 West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Chitty, Ronald Eugene, 56, 4855 Hillsdale Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation (beer, ale, stout), failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Bruno-Mendez, Tristan, 23, 709 Patterson Road 11, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Donnie Lee, 40, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Lay, Demetri Wayne, 22, 18 Dunwoody Lane, LaFayette, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another (x2), criminal damage to property (2nd degree) (business), simple battery, aggravated assault (x3)
- Neill, Cody Allen, 32, 34 Roswell Road, Rossville, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with property subject to security interest
- Turl, Warran Lloyd, 62, 108 Rolling Ridge Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., DUI alcohol, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Morgan, Alexis Marie, 19, 203 South Main St., LaFayette, tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Brumbelow, Austin Cole, 21, 863 Old Dalton Highway, LaFayette, tag lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dollars, Cynthia Lynn, 55, 903 Schmidt Road, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (first degree)
- Tapp, Michael DeWayne,, 48, violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, knowingly driving on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement
- Gardner, Gabriel Tad, 43, 8517 Hale Road, Hixson, Tenn., DUI alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), no insurance, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bryant, Anthony Jay, 35, 1001 Airport Road, Trion, hunting without license by person convicted, failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing, hunting out of season, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- House, Shay Nicole, 30, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, seat belts violation, forgery (fourth amount of less than $1,500 or less than ten checks)
- Shepard, Ray Louis, 51, 727 East 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), open container (beer, ale, stout, etc), no insurance, failure to register vehicle, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Owens, Melissa Gail, 39, 300 East Cooper St., Apartment 205, LaFayette, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Scheisser, Zachery Caleb, 2, 105 Barker Road, Red Bank, Tenn., simple assault (family violence)
- Stroud, Nicholas Lee, 35, 53 Harrison Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe, tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 40, 324 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Bannister, Darrell, 40, 1803 East 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violate family violence order
- Acuff, Terry Wayne, 43, 420 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, open container violation (beer, ale, stout, etc)
- Brown, Alexis Chelby Wade, 22, 139 Lilac Lane, Rossville, theft by conversion (felony)
- Lay, Demetri Wayne, 22, 18 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another (x3), criminal damage to property (2nd degree), simple battery, aggravated assault (x3)
- Wooten, Timothy Mark, 41, 259 Hair Lake Road, Summerville, sexual battery (second degree or second subsequent conviction) (felony), sodomy
- Gravitt, Annette Marie, 23, 1908 South Watkins B, Chattanooga Tenn., disorderly conduct
- Walker, Marsha Starr, 69, 136 Ovie Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Collins, Timothy Lynn, Jr., 37, 79 Williams Park Drive B, Flintstone, disorderly conduct
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Oct. 14-20, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney