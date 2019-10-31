- Hilley, Jason Randall, 43, 54 Clara Drive, Rossville, fugitive from justice (x2), identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person, giving false name, birth date, or address to law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Mindock, Derek Eugene, 44, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- DaVille, Charlie Michelle, 25, 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only, failure to appear (felony)
- Nettles, Darlene Michelle, 38, 708 Colerain St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Bartley, Megan Danielle, 30, 809 Chickamauga Avenue A, Rossville, failure to appear (felony), hold for court only
- Ware, Brittany Rheana, 32, 4021 Ditney Trail, Pioneer, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), hold for court only
- Green, Destiny Nichole, 27, 7273 Highway 114, Lyerly, forgery(4th amount of less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Middleton, Charlotte Diana, 53, 330 Ridgeland Avenue, Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Norwood, Ian Michelle, 34, 33 Crabtree Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Garrett, Myrandia Gail, 45, 307 South Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Moore, Phillip Shaun, 35, 1107 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Blankenship, Lindsay Ann, 34, 55 Magnolia Lane Apartment P, Chatsworth, failure to appear (felony)
- Turner, Gregory Scott, 50, 106 Aleda St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Tucker, Jesse Tyler, 21, 308 South Main St., LaFayette, burglary (first degree)
- Royal, Carlie Shai, 22, 1175 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, battery, aggravated battery (x3)
- Blevins, Presley Brooke, 28, 66 Mountain View Road, Trenton, violation probation (felony)
- Coleman, Jerrica Nicole, 27, 3 Graham St., Menlo, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Morales, Jose Angel, 18, 8232 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), seat belts violation (adults)
- Maravilla, Antonio Carlos, 19, 204 Southern Drive, Ringgold, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Boyd, Cornelius Reginald, 57, 4401 Grand Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Scholtz, Aaron Carter, 20, 450 Schmidt Road, Rossville, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 20, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Adams, Corbin Blake, 28, 181 Oak Circle Drive, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Bailey, Kimberly Nicole, 33, 1392 Yankee Road, Menlo, battery
- Jolly, Jennifer Pauline, 38, 29 Meadow Lane, Menlo, battery
- Lawrence, Darius Jevon, 21, 101 Park St., Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hubbard, Eric B, Jr., 44, 3213 Dodson Avenue, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Harmon, Noah Cain, 31, 303 Claire St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Adkins, Steven Ryan, 39, 1312 South Crest Road, Rossville, battery
- Simmons, Eltoney Montrel, 18, 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense
- Raines, Gwendolyn Faye, 60, 977 Green Hill Drive, Rossville, forgery, exploitation and intimidation of elder adults or disable persons or residents
- Wright, Shane Eugene, 37, 26 Ellis Road 29, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Parker, Jamie Lynn, 42, 3717 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Starnes, Myra Kathleen, 29, 38 Hammons St., Trion, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Bruno-Mendez, Tristan, 23, 709 Patterson Road 11, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Stokes, Bryan Vincent, 54, 5635 Matlock Bend, Loudon, Tenn., drugs to be kept in original container, failure to register vehicle, improper transfer of license plate, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, fugitive from justice
- Lowe, Ashley Kay, 32, 811 Chickamauga Avenue J, Rossville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Knight, Christopher Thomas, 43, 208 Chandler Road, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, obstructing an intersection, improper stopping in roadway, DUI alcohol
- Gentry, McCord, Haleigh Paiga, 25, 201 Wauhatchie Pike, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Wallin, Jerry Blake DeWayne, 30, 35 Regeneration Way, Talking Rock, Ga., contempt of court (civil)
- Taylor, Dominique Shante, 34, 254 Water St., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Shepard, Ray Louis, 51, 727 East 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., public drunk, disorderly conduct
- Patterson, Patrick John, 46, 601 James St. 137, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Ashley Morgan, 29, 467 New England Road, Wildwood, hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 19, 13006 Highway 193, Chickamauga, battery
- Frady, Danny Wayne, 43, 22 8th St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Oct. 21-27, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney