- Hernandez, Elmer Isais, 27, 2126 Holly Terance Lane, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Thurman, Raymond Paul, 38, 141 Butterfly Lane, Summerville, seat belts violation (adults), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Nash, Barry Lynn, 44, 4 Brag Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Langston, Jason Craig, 41, 1529 Myrt St., 90, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)
- Dunn, Heather, Shyann, 24, 101 Ellis Court, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wilkey, Scott Edward, 38, 1669 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, simple battery against police officer, corrections, or detention officer, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Grant, William Jerome, 50, 1210 Foster St., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Owens, Hayden Wade, 22, 5245 Old Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tenn., hold for other agency
- Holden, Myka Mario, 27, 81 Hunter Circle, Rossville, violate family violence order, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Robbins, Tara Marie, 19, 301 Tennessee Avenue, reckless conduct
- Griselda, Angeles Mendoza, 36, 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, starburst windshield/windshield requirements, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Jada Shyan, 20, 1105 Ridgewood St., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Knight, Alan Stephen, 39, 132 North Lakewood Drive, Florance, SC., DUI multiple substances, possession and use of drug related objects, sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a Schdule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 39, 703 Flegal avenue, Rossville, hold for court only
- Remonger, Caylea Nicole, 30, 15 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Austin, John Lee, 20, 18 North Avenue, Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Asbeury, Matthew Avery, 19, 45 Quail Run, LaFayette, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, armed robbery
- Paiz, Sonja M., 27, 3113 East 45th St., seat belts violation (children 5yoa or less), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Knox, Quintavius Cajuan, 17, 709 Patterson Road, LaFayette, battery, armed robbery
- Pulley, Misty Lynn, 40, 304 Maple St., Rossville, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Burgess, Michael Eli, 48, 203 Glenn St., LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Fowler, Paul Wesley, 64, 3007 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), expired license plate, no proof of insurance
- O'Kelley, Jamie Lynn, 33, 2450 Broomtown Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Shropshire, Kameron Gage, 17, 3314 West Cove Road, Chickamauga, armed robbery
- Hardeman, Teddy Ray, 32, 1408 Gloverdale Drive, Hixson, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Pruitt, Jonathan Alexander, 29, 36 Talley Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, criminal damage to property (2nd degree, business)
- Stevens, Stephen Henry Lee, 58, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Kimball, Scott Robert, 51, 216 Wheeler Avenue, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Gleash, Richard Anthony, 39, 1023 South Seminole, East Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Sprayberry, Joshua Cory, 30, 65 Hillcrest Sub Circle, LaFayette, Ga., contempt of court (civil)
- Wiley, John Hal, 22, 8 Fortune St., LaFayette, theft of services (misdemeanor)
- Davis, Micah Seth, 17, 334 Kay Conley Road, Rock Spring, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Exum, Nicholas Blake, 26, 180 Laurel Trace, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Blake, Thomas Leon, 66, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Robertson, Jacquline Grace, 53, 300 Cooper St., 603, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Heard, Allen T., 39, 4645 Saint Elmo, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice, no proof of insurance, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Robertson, Michael Wesley, 48, 1425 Airport Road, Trion, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), possession of meth
- Goforth, Heather Michelle, 27, 707 Adams Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dawson, Albert Lee, 26, 601 James St., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Bryson, Luke Vandame, 23, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), pedestrian under the influence
- Dockery, Damon Durane, 20, 3392 Manning Mill Road, Summerville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery against police officer, corrections or detention officer
- Crowder, Johnny Leon, 33, 121 Blue Wing Way, Dalton, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Hildebran, Siarria S, 30, 403 Warran St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Duncan, Leah Faith, 22, 403 Five Points Road, Chickamauga, forgery (fourth degree) (amount of less than $1,500.00 or less than ten checks) x2, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Thompson, William Daniel, 39, 205 Summitt St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Adams, Jerry Lamar, 63, 707 Richardson St., Rossville, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Stoner, David Dean, 45, 110 Claire St., Rossville, hold for court only
- Compton, Daniel Eugene, 44, 638 Woodland Road, Flintstone, possession of meth
- Pennington, Michael Cole, 29, 1977 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, criminal attempt to commit a felony
- Cash, Jacob LeBron, 20, 166 Parrish Circle, Chickamauga, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, lane direction signal violation, motorcycle passing in same lane as vehicle prohibited, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle, improper lane change or failure to maintane lane (x2), violating restrictions on driver's license, speeding, reckless driving, operation of personal assistive mobility device while intoxicated, passing on hill or curve, improper passing in no passing zone, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, speeding
- Baker, Howard Eugene, 46, 448 West Reed Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Dodd, Jonathan Mark, 29, 13 Ford Lane, Rossville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, criminal attempt to commit a felony
- Blevins, Valarie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), criminal attempt to commit a felony
- Beebe, Trevor Thomas, 46, 1145 Ben Hill Road SE, Dalton, aggravated assault on law enforcement, driver must move over for emergency vehicles, failure to obey police, fireman, crossing guard, other authorized person directing traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (misdemeanor), DUI alcohol
- Santora, Patricia Lauren, 28, 3004 4th Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Santiago, Luis Arroyo, 30, 179 Renee Road, Trion, failure to use signal, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Blevins, Jessica Laverne, 31, 414 1st St., LaFayette, theft by taking (felony)
- Presley, Tony Dezone, 55, 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville, possession of firearm or knife during commission or an attempt to commit a crime, terroristic threats
- Bryant, Ethan Seth, 30, 59 DeForest Lane, Rising Fawn, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth, noise violation (loud music from vehicle)
- Baxter, Kerry Sheree, 24, 44 Gentry Avenue, Trenton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Kirk, Heath Andrew, 23, 4220 Spring Creek Road, Ga., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Digges, Daniel Travis, 38, 1315 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bethune, Brandon Lee, 21, 106 Two Lynn Drive, Trion, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Ingram, Kendra Lynn, 21, possession and use of drug related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Carracher, Destiny Gail, 23, 601 James St., Rossville, hold for other agency, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)
- Taylor, Jessica Shae, 30, 129 Rodgers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Rudder, Charles Lloyd, 35, 34112 Bennett Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Faulk, Patrick Jamison, 32, 170 Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington, violation probation (felony)
- Hampton, Larell Dayshon, 18, 85 Willow Drive, LaFayette, battery, armed robbery
- Devlin, Christy Ana, 45, 164 Howard Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (felony)
- Burnham, Joshua Eugene, 34, 26 Ellis Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x3), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Greene, Terry Donald Jr., 44, 350 South Scoggins Road, Summerville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Arnsdorf, Thomas Lee, 27, 259 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Elroo, Hannah Caitlyn, 27, 594 Edison St., Menlo, hold for other agency
- Anderson, Steven Royce, 38, 1410 East 49th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Farmer, Cherity Hope, 21, 504 South Main St., LaFayette, simple battery against police officer, corrections, or detention officer (x2), disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Oct. 7-13, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney