- Alexander, Jamie Denise, 42, 301 Alpine Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Brown, Sean Taylor, 32, 245 Highway 151, LaFayette, expired license plate, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, DUI multiple substances
- Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 32, 108 Cavender St., LaFayette, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer (second offense)
- Gililand, Joel Aaron, 34, 25 North Steele St., LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 40, 505 West 13th St., Chickamauga, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Kelley, Samantha Ashley, 31, 28 Longstreet Road, Rossville, possession of drug relates objects, possession of meth, hold for court only
- Webb, Justin Tyler, 38, 2152 Kay Conley Road, Rock Spring, failure to appear (felony)
- Hines, Desiree Harley, 24, 2705 Highway 151, LaFayette, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Santora, Anthony George, 30, 82 Pine Ridge Circle, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Tipton, Shawnia Anne, 54, 1237 Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
- Bridges, Morticia LaChele, 33, 233 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- McDowell, Cheryl Ann, 57, 1700 Strawberry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Pevehouse, Kristen Gabrielle, 29, 3797 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, hold for court only
- Siffles, Cody Ray, 24, 22 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Irvin, Michael Lance, 37, 60 Walker St., Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
- Watkins, Carlos Danyelle, 43, 3810 Cleo Avenue, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Mitchell, Christopher Wayne, 28, 801 James St., Rossville, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (adults)
- Bentley, Jordan Marcus, 22, 607 Mohawk St., A, hold for court only
- Young, Johnny Mac, 49, 13635 Highway 151, Trion, possession of meth
- Shepherd, Cameron Eugene, 18, 912 West Pine St., Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Veal, Mark Roger, 35, 161 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Lee, Cory Gage, 25, 110 Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone, disorderly conduct, simple assault (family violence), simple assault
- Francis, Samantha Cope, 36, 420 Hogan Road, Rossville, seat belts violation (adult), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), DUI drugs
- Hartline, Bobbi Whitney, 33, 60 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Huskey, Nathaniel Adam, 41, 10 Grove St., Graysville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Barbara, Brock Ann, 66, 124 Bearden Hill Drive, Trion, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Moore, Thomas Edward, 59, 105 Malcolm Lane, Signal Mountain, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Poper, Dreana Renee, 43, 5 Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 2124 Yankee Road, Menlo, hold for court only
- Wooten, Michael Franklin, 44, 14308 Storma Road, Sellcreak, Tenn., faillure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Payne, Samuel Alexander, 23, 1117 East 3rd St., Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle) (x2), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hartman, Hunter Cabon, 18, 695 Thomas Avenue, Chickamauga, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hollifield, Mark Daniel, 41, 41 Dogwood Lane, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Herrera, Meagan Alana, 23, 174 Oak Grove Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- West, Desmond Lamar, 32, 6208 Welton Drive, Riverdale, hold for other agency
- Burrage, Summer Cheyann, 25, 709 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Wallin, Cory Lee, 26, 225 McConnell Crossing, LaFayette, expired license plate, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Ivey, Mary Sissy, 24, 25 Megginson Drive, Summerville, hold for other agency
- Dotson, Leslie Amanda, 37, 2034 Yankee Road, Menlo, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Garner, Wendy Danyell, 45, 557 Lullwater Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, seat belts violation (adults), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Sanders, Gary Steve, 62, 897 Lee Drive, Ringgold, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, tag light required, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Sanders, Marshall Layne, 54, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Morrow, Marcus Jerrod, 22, 7923 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
- McLemore, Ricky Colbert Jr., 38, 125 Champion Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Motley, Jimmy Michael, II, 33, 826 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Capps, Sarah Frances, 39, 420 East Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Spears, Scott Michael, 49, 4215 Williamsburg Drive, Collage Park, violation probation (felony)
- Ray, Tyree Rayshon, 21, 1515 North Orchard Knob Avenue Apt B., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
- Wilbourn, Andrew Blake, 42, 726 East Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Thomas, Michael Christopher, 43, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- Ross, Luther Samuel, Sr., 27, 113 South Lake Terrace, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Frady, Dakota Ray, 22, 210 Rowland Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Burnette, Jeremy Ray, 39, 1501 East 36th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Swaney, Donna Marie, 53, 1915 Buckley St., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
- Naw, Lazum, 43, 205 Pearl St., Apartment 9, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Gravley, William Joe, 79, 903 Daugherty St., LaFayette, striking fixed object (x4), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, open container violation (beer/ale/porter/stout and similar beverages), DUI alcohol
- Rogers, Amber Marie, 26, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Scealf, Brandon Albert, 25, 1340 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, tag light required, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x2)
- Everett, Brandy Nicole, 34, 2638 Manning Mill Road, Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Scott, Walter, 78, 3641 West Cove Road, Chickamauga, sexual battery
- Turner, Joshua Darren, 23, 675 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Bishop, John Byron, 64, 1005 Park City Road, reckless driving (x2), insufficient use of turn signals, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no insurance, too fast for conditions, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Bryant, Byron Dale, Jr., 28, 211 Reading Circle, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Diaz, Amilcar, 24,2891 Belaire Circle, Atlanta, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Ledford, Krista Morgan, 19, 114 Ridgewood Circle, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Curtis, Ashley Nichole, 19, 5075 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Sanford, Jamie Roy, 44, 1100 Royston St., Rossville, open container violation (beer/ale/stout/porter/similar beverages), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Cordell, Jamie Clay, Jr., 23, 924 Hogan Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Wright, Chasidy Dawn, 35, disorderly conduct, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Holloway, Mark Ashley, 38, 1902 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), terroristic threats, aggravated assault
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Demerritt, Richard Thomas, 5 Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, burglary (first degree)
- Whaley, Garrett Tyler, 21, 226 Fox Run Circle South, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Lemons, Christian Lee, 25, 333 Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Horton, Alvin Monroe, Jr., 49, 85 Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Westmoreland, Charles LeBron, Jr., 52, 1014 Carline Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Sebastian, Tereza C, 21, 3907 5th Avenue, Chattanooga, DUI alcohol, hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident), open container violation (beer/ale/stout/porter/other similar beverages), no insurance
- Pascaul, Kevin N, 21, 601 James St., Rossville, reckless conduct
- Harris, Trevor LeBron, 2030 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person, forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing), false statements and writings and concealment of facts (x2), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x4), driving without license on person, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within 5 years), no insurance, expired license plate
- Everett, Joseph Lee, 30, 4209 Highway 11, Rising Fawn, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Johnson, William Darrin, 45, 1313 Sherry St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Firestone, Cameron Scott, 30, 2363 Corinth Road, seat belts violation, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Harley Wayne, 22, 705 Millwee Hollow, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Stanley, Amy Ballard, 47, 638 Heritage Drive, sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of meth, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, failure to appear (felony)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 4-10, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney