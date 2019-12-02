- Songer, Samantha Ann, 42, 5011 Highway 151, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Wade, Joseph, 50, 3189 Martha Berry Highway, Summerville, hold for court only
- Hunt, Robert Aaron, 46, 5 Georgia Avenue, Lyerly, hold for court only
- Lynch, Danny Lamar, 39, 35 Larson Loop, Cartersville, hold for court only
- Perez, Ramon Guding, 23, 953 Avenue East, Dalton Georgia, hold for court only
- Hunt, Dustin Warren, 19, 105 Hunt St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Armour, Zachary S., 23, 1270 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, carrying weapon without valid license (first offense), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Young, Ashley Nicole, 22, 30 Bailey Lane, Rossville, hold for other agency, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Cody Allen, 34, 41 Flagstone Drive, Rossville, criminal damage to property (2nd) (private property)
- Coulter, Rene Diana, 70, 60 Ridley Court, Rising Fawn, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz)
- Hanks, Michael Dakota, 22, 1949 North Point, Hixson, Tenn., speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Wheeland, Angela Marie, 41, 89 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), battery (family violence)
- Wheeland, Alyssa Marie, 20, 85 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), battery (family violence)
- Roden, Christopher Lynn, 32, 60 Ridley Court, Rising Fawn, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, brake light requirements, seat belts violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x5), failure to appear (nonfingerprintable), failure to appear (felony)
- Christopher, Kelcie Latrease, 25, 706 West 12th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement offices, permitting unlicensed person to drive, window tint violation
- Hamilton, Melissa Page, 51, 721 James St., Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor - from building)
- Buchanan, Adreonna Dionne, 27, 2005 Maple Hill Avenue, Chattanooga, window tint violation, opening doors to moving traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Olive, James Brett, 36, 509 West Main St., LaFayette, contempt of court (civil)
- Steele, Douglas Lee, 31, 576 West Reed Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- McNeese, Donald Anthony, 55, 2157 Highway 95, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Meyer, Xavier Alexander, 21, 76 Chattam Trail, Rossville, speeding, reckless driving
- Perez, Genaro Gonzalez, 34, 3211 East 35th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Broome, Chip Christopher, 43, 307 South Main St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Winder, Lisa Amy, 44, 95 Goose Lane, Ringgold, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Lawson, Kevin Lamar, 28, 822 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Lawson, Winston Samuel, Jr., 57, 822 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Johnson Casey C., 20, 807 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor), public drunk
- Cuzzort, Terry Adam, 41, 3309 Gleason Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Painter, William Jacob, 21, 4119 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, child molestation
- Flowers, Zachariah Aaron, 23, 9533 Highway 41, Ringgold, fugitive from justice
- Mann, Amanda Leigh, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense)
- Holton, Ryan Matthew, 22, 1406 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Laymon, Brandon Lamar, 35, 121 Cooper Road, Lot 36, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Cain, Joshua Allan, 37, 2893 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, violation probation (felony)
- Thomason, Michael Andrew, 42, 805 McHan Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., contempt of court (civil)
- Young, Danielle Kay, 34, 730 West James St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Fitzpatrick, James Cory, 40, 3964 North Highway 341, Rossville, DUI alcohol
- Lawson, Max Nickalus, 31, 3001 West Gordon Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Guffey, Jason Scott, 23, 3324 Lookout Lake Road, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Elliot, Bobby Wayne, 35, 555 Hixson Pike, Apartment 501, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Jones, Trever James Alexander, 25, 4509 Walnut Hills Drive, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Sherrard, Wilmer Eugene, 34, 2004 East 33rd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hood, Sierra Dawn, 28, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz), possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth
- Walker, Nicholas Lamont, 40, 401 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz), possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, violation of parole
- Stroud Nicholas Lee, 35, 53 Harrison Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing or affixing tags with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Everett, Misty Lynn, 43, 218 Shamrock Drive, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), tag lights required
- Kaszuk, Joseph B., 23, 115 Manor Ln., Louisville, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Baker, Roy Nicholas, 27, 1640 County 259 Road, Bryant, Ala., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Oliver, Mitchell Norman, 40, 108 Daphne Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, seat belts violation (adults)
- Bautista, Juan R., 27, 3912 6th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jordy, David Henry, 32, 708 Henderson St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Davis, Jeremiah William, 21, 11 Longstreet Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, simple assault (x2)
- Knight, Christopher Cort, 31, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Taylor, Robin Dianne, 62, 295 Woodlan Avenue, Summerville, violation probation (felony)
- Garrett, James Michael, 38, 106 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga, weekender only
- Hayes, Steven Edward, 44, 1201 West Main St., 421, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Green, Joshua Shane, 29, 34 East Acorn Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony), speeding
- James, Christina Marie, 46, 1000 May St., Dalton, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Corsaw, William Phillip, 49, 1000 May St., Dalton, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Hill, Ashley Nicole, 32, 9 Longstreet Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hughes, Robert Corey, 30, 41 Pinson Lane, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Dean, Emily Marie, 18, 70 Tharp Dr., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Goss, Kevin Wayne, 48, 6669 N Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dietre, Charles Thomas, 36, 523 Meadowlark, Ringgold, hold for other agency, seat belts violation (adults)
- Stoker, Ricky Lee, 47, 75 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Doyal, Carlton Frederick, 59, 45 West Fork Lane, Chickamauga, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Clark, John Lawson, 71, 10143 West Highway 136 Chickamauga, criminal damage to property (2nd) (private property), aggravated assault (x2)
- Snyder, Leonard Jason, 41, 47 Topper Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Kellett, Lord Bonda Chistian, 51, 5078 Nellhead Road, Tunnel Hill, hold for court only
- Housley, Billy Harold, 56, 757 Smithliner Road, Chickamauga, hold for court only
- Templeton, Bradley Mitchell, 33, 100 Oak Trail, Chickamauga, hold for court only
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 18-24, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney