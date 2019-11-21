- Gravely, William Joe, 79, 903 Daugherty St., LaFayette, open container violation, tail lights requirement, driving without license on person, fail to report accident resulting in injury or death, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Fountain, DeMario Maurice, 33, 8643 Trade Wind Circle, Ooltewah, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol
- Bradley, Hermon Damien, 36, 905 Highway 27, LaFayette, battery
- Bradley, Daryl Alvin, 32, 1324 Bouguess Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., battery
- Holbert, Danny Nicholas, 29, 852 Ponderosa Drive, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Baxter, Justin Cordell, 22, 212 Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to register vehicle
- Trundle, Cory Webster, 47, 423 Old Three Notch Road, Ringgold, no proof of insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Payne, John Martin, 39, 815 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, improper stopping on roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- Cooper, Damien Ramone, 28, 23 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Webb, James Wayne, 29, 1900 East 32nd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Mosley, David, 47, 1810 Greenwood Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 2124 Yankee Road, Menlo, hold for court only
- Berry, Samantha Shawn, 39, 303 North Flora St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Rosson, Jessica Nicole, 30, 652 Dale Trail, Menlo, violation probation (felony)
- Pedigo, Sabrina Elaine, 42, 195 Myers Road, Chickamauga, forgery (fourth amount of less that $1,500 or less than ten checks), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Staples, Garland Blue, 72, 332 South Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Weaver, Samuel Austin, 21, 232 Old Trion Road, LaFayette, possession of meth, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Keith, Bradley Michael, 27, 816 Caldonia St., Rossville, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Gilliam, Stephen James, 31, 610 Corbley Road, Rossville, seat belts violation (adults), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana
- Ellis, Tina Marie, 47, 28 Opal Road, Rossville, false report of a crime
- Crouch, Savannah Jade, 33, 4020 Harrisburg Road, Summerville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Ross, Faith Leanne, 23, 409 Chambers St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Frashier, Lindsey Annette, 39, 258 McSears Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Downey, Steven L., 36, 1922 Eric Drive, Rossville, starburst windshield, no insurance, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Paiz, Sonja Marie, 27, 3113 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., texting while driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Ferguson, Brett Alan, 37, 124 Glade Road, Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Feero, Cody Lee, 25, 113 John Lee Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor) (x2)
- McNeely, Jerald Lee, II, 30, 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Barton, Dale Anthony, 51, 152 Jenkins Road, Rossville, simple assault
- Reed, Kirby Mackenzie, 20, 5080 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, possession of meth, burglary (first degree)
- Dixon, Kenneth Allen, 58, 208 Hickory St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Tucker, Thomas Nelson, 59, 143 Monanaw Avenue, Rossville, expired license plate, improper transfer of license plate, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation (adults), simple battery (family violence)
- Speth, Catherine June, 34, 34091 Highway 157, Cloudland, open container violation, seat belts violation (adults), simple battery (family violence)
- Harris, Claude Jackson, III, 33, 115 Reggie St., Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), terroristic acts, aggravated assault
- Bass, Courtney Alexis, 18, 37 Crabtree Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Buchanan, Preston Michael, 35, 137 Back Barrington, Summerville, 35, new resident (30 days to obtain a license), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driver must move over for emergency vehicles
- Edwards, Monroe James, 50, 2909 Highway 95, Rock Spring, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), fail to yield while turning left
- Silver, James Richard, Jr., 43, 2749 East Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Bradley, Judy Renee, 36, 6512 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Miller, Frank Dean, 33, 612 Coffman Springs Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Ellison, Clyde Lewis, 48, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Kirby, Robert Douglas, 59, 190 Little Oakland Drive, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Mullins, Terry Eugene, 53, 1039 Ramey Road, Trion, knowingly driving on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Holcomb, John Anthony, 19, 7 North Steele St., LaFayette, hold for court only
- Raynard, Kevin James, 37, 720 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, battery (family violence)
- Graham, Howard Nick, 51, 4984 Highway 151, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence) (x2)
- Johnson, Thomas Reed, 50, 3 Taylor St., Rossville, abuse, neglect, or exploitation of disabled or elderly person, simple battery (family violence)
- Hawkins, Brandon DeSean, 28, 277 Lail Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- McCallie, George Edward, 58, 31 East Larry Circle, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Candace Lynn, 38, 86 McNeese Lane, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Thomas, Farrah Hope, 42, 361 Adler Avenue, Mobile, Ala., violation probation (felony)
- King, Michael Thomas, 27, 650 Hickory Lane, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Johnson, James Edward, 24, 3384 Shadow Line Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended revoked (first offense)
- Scott, Jonathan Edward, 47, 839 Hullender Road, Ringgold, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
- Marion, Kennedy Taylor, 27, 450 County 431 Road, Bryan, Ala., possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), no proof of insurance, open container violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, , 810 Moore Road, LaFayette, weekender only
- Brown, Johneatha Ondera, 38, 202 Campbell St., Apartment 8309, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Stanley, Aubrey Drake, 19, 2389 52 Highway, Chatsworth, harassing phone calls, violation of family violence order
- Catlett, Michael Luke, 19, 194 Driftwood Drive, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Garrett, James MIchael, 38, 106 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga, weekender
- Liles, Addison Scott, 34, 922 Hogan Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Johnson, Elizabeth Anna, 24, 145 Maffett St., Trion, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Saldana, Christopher Paul, 42, 73 Davenport Lane, LaFayette, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- England, Jonathan Dexter Lake, 28, 6080 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, burglary (first degree)
- Weigand, Jessica Paige, 29, 8330 Wild Fig Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
- O'Shaughnessy, Cody Elijah, 23, 131 Senduro Pass, Rock Spring, DUI alcohol, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, speeding
- Lacy, Amanda Leann, 24, 450 Schmidt Road, Rossville, pedestrian under the influence
- Waddle, Joseph Aaron, 38, 120 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, possession of meth with intent to distribute, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), improper/erratic lane change, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Louis, Hailey Larissa, 26, 1322 East Sherry Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Megaris, Jerry Wayne, 50, 436 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, discharge of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct, aggravated assault
- McCurdy, Deanna Nicole, 620 Mowhalk St., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sell marijuana, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Pityer, William Gabriel, 39, 1408 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Watkins, Aldric Deshon, 31, 202 Campbell St., Rossville, aggravated cruelty to animals
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 11-17, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney