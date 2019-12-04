- Dye, Courtney Brooke, 32, 344 South Jenkins Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Ramirez, Amillcar J., 20, 2416 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Murphy, Gavin Lee, 20, 786 Stewart Road, Ringgold, tail lights requirement, tag lights requirement, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Lovett, Michael Timothy, 57, 212 East Gordon Avenue, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Vicente, Margarito Sontay, 28, Chattanooga, Tenn., headlights requirement, open container violation (beer, ale, etc.), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), DUI alcohol
- Carrol, Christopher Sean, 37, 1249 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, fugitive from justice, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), headlight height requirements (all vehicles including motorcycles)
- McGill, Ryan William, 17, 186 Hall Drive, LaFayette, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana
- Berry, Katie Ruth, 49, 7753 Highway 27, Trion, hold for court only
- Hallman, Jerry Scott, 29, 305 Friendship Drive, Chickamauga, bond surrender, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Bradley, Eric Lynn, 34, 5949 Highway 151, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Lumpkin, April Dawn, 46, 19 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, possession of hydrocodone
- Meeks, Joel Richard, 46, 386 McCarty Road, Chickamauga, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct
- Decker, Sharlene Ann, 51, 135 Orchard Avenue, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Garcia, Taylor Linsey, 26, 339 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jose, Rosa Alverado, 26, 45 Old Tails Creek Road, Ellijay, headlight requirements, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Pence, Christopher Brian, 35, 308 Cavendar St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony) (x2)
- Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 220 Jenkins Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Jones, Ryan Jeremy, 20, 80 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, hold for court only
- Harrington, Brandon Scott, 33, 99 Stegal St., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Robinson, Johnny Ray, Jr., 29, 3107 10th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., aggravated sexual battery (x2), receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Roberts, Cheyenne LaJade, 21, 908 Thurman St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Hitchcox, Robert Bryan, 45, 120 Fescue Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 46, 1600 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Moses, Charles Eugene, 68, 237 Hollyhock Lane, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Porter, Lonte Jamar, 37, 338 Lee Gordon Mill Road, Chickamauga, arrest warrant (local), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Montgomery, Quenton Devon, 24, 2527 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey traffic control device
- Magin, Christopher Shane, 42, 634 James St., Rossville, hold for court only
- Sryrock, Dylan Andrew, 19, 4099 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Whitmore, Joseph DeWayne, 29, 765 Dietz Road, Ringgold, open container violation (beer, ale, etc.), DUI alcohol
- Hurst, Trace Kameron, 20, 530 Southern Road, Chickamauga, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Giles, Justin Travis, 27, 1209 Indian Avenue, H1, Rossville, hold for court only
- Tolbert, Justin Tyler, 27, 2470 Shadow Pine Drive, Roswell, hold for court only
- Gosnell, Robert Ray, 31, 20 Youngblood Circle, Rossville, hold for court only
- Thomas, Tyrone Gabriel, 48, hold for court only
- Chambers, Jacob Tyler, 40, 1124 Salem Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Cunningham, Aaron Boyd, 37, 3412 Dennett Road, East Ridge, Tenn., hold for court only
- Miolen, JW, 52, 49 Cathy Lane, Rossville, aggravated assault
- Belt, Caleb Alexander, 21, 171 Durance Drive, Flintstone, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Willoughby, Robert Earl, 49, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Jenkins, Anthony Kelso, 26, 57 Ashley Lauren Lane, D, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Tittle, Matthew Lee, 22, 4240 South Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, too fast for conditions, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
- Young, Samuel Paul, 37, 730 West James St., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Elrod, Hannah Caitlyn, 27, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Boatwright, Cayla Brooke, 24, 4835 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, knowingly driving vehicle on suspended, revoked, or canceled registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Sipes, Tamatha Suzanne, 47, 1135 Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Wimpy, Elysia Lashay, 21, 3001 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), tag lights required, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance
- Green, James Kendrick, 28, 3502 Martin Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fugitive from justice
- Brook, Jessica Renae, 539 Reads Lake Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Floyd, Amy Francine, 30, 122 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe, DUI alcohol
- Eblen, Jordan Lee, 35, 69 Evelyn Drive, failure to appear (misdemeanor), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, open container violation (beer, ale, etc.), attempting to elude police, DUI alcohol
- Peek, Dustin Richard, 29, 909 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, signature required on citation, no proof of insurance, seat belts violation
- Teeters, Christopher Andrew, 23, 411 Daughtry St., LaFayette, no insurance, obscured or missing license plate, possession of meth
- Keeton, Randal Lee, 32, 149 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Nation, Dakota Brock, 23, 718 Walker Avenue, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Santora, Brian Thomas, 51, 6931 Glen Ennol Way, East Ridge, Tenn., hold for other agency, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper transfer of license plate
- Brock, Tammy Darlene, 52, 1917 Eric Drive, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Nation, Crystal Marie, 37, 149 Meyers Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
- Leonard, Holly Kathryn, 33, 2816 Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Yarnell, Christopher Gregory, 29, 1763 Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Pennington, Robert Andrew, 35, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Serrano-Reyes, Linda Raye, 36, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, tag lights requirement, possession of meth
- Howell, James Mitchell, 45, 53 Confederate Drive, LaFayette, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), aggravated assault
- Cropper, Brandon Cody, 30, 1 Amber Lane, Rossville, hold for court only
- Joshen, Demetrice Labron, 22, 4018 Kirkland Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 810 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Jackson, Trevor Kelsey, 22, 251 East Circle Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Short, Robert Lee, III, 30, 77 County Road 702, Flat Rock, Ala., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony) (x2)
- Newberry, Scotty Lee, 47, 36 Wallin Drive, LaFayette, fugitive from justice
- Ellis, Christopher Wayne, 27, 6018 Graston Avenue, Apartment B., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hephill, Javon Dupree, 20, 2165 Arnold St., Cleveland, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Roberts, Kameron Dedrick, 19, 5214 Usher Drive, Chattanooga, carrying weapon without a valid license (first offense)
- Jones, Dylan Jade, 24, 2002 Champion Road, Chattanooga, obscured or missing license plates, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Miller, Cale Ryan, 39, 202 Gail St., Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Goins, Edward Brock, 76, 22 Virginia Avenue, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bates, Danielle LaShae, 19, 115 Nancy Lane, Flintstone, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Ross, Jayla Nakel, 19, 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville, speeding, seat belt violation (children 5 year of age or less), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Duncan, Leah Faith, 23, 155 Smith Drive, LaFayette, bond surrender, simple assault (family violence), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Staples, Dexter LeBron, 49, 701 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
- Hurst, Justin Andrew, 29, 1003 Park City Road, Rossville, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault (family violence)
- Gaines, Tylon Lee, 20, 161 Cottage Crest Court, Chickamauga, driving without license on person, DUI alcohol under the age of 21
- Poe, Taylor Abraham, 18, 22 Barton St., Ringgold, hold for other agency, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Braden, Jessica Arizona, 29, 934 Hulana St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Jackson, Mallarie Bryson, 44, 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- OCasteel, George Thomas, 60, 92 Carrol Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), obscured or missing license plate
- Tomlin, Tracy Anette, 49, 416 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Causey, Taylor Brooke, 24, 416 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney