- Conliff, Debra Lynn, 41, 368 Highway 151 Unit 27, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Johnson, Samuel David, 57, 2635 County Road 572, Rainsville, Ala., simple battery (family violence)
- Roden, Christopher Lynn, 31, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, failure to appear (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence)
- Taylor, Randall Eugene Jr., 24, 912 Gordon St., Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Long, Almeda Aline, 35, 118 General Bushrod Johnson Road, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Duckett, Kodey Eugene, 27, 2827 Glass Mill Road, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Younes, Christopher Lee Sr., 56, 432 Hogan Circle, Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Long, Lisa Deann, 48, 123 Williams Park Lane. Flintstone, failure to appear (misdemeanor), giving false name, address, or birth fate to law enforcement officer
- McDavid, Kristine Nicole, 29, 601 James St. Lot 70, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Wrape, Adam McKenzie Lee, 385 Edgemon Circle, Ringgold, criminal damage to property (private property)
- Tidmore, Sonya Faye, 52, 156 Ida Ridge Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Cupps, Harold Lloyd Jr., 62, 2801 Halls Valley Road, Trion, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey traffic control device
- Jackson, Eric Thomas, 38, 1038 Lee School Road, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Richardson, Mary Melissa, 37, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Joshua Preston, 29, 601 James Street Unit 70, Rossville, battery (family violence)
- Hardeman, Curtis William, 19, 315 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Ellison, Michael Chance, 25, 58 North Steele Street, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony) (x2), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Davis, Steven Warren, 54, 500 West MLK Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Kovalevskiy, Nikita Alexandervaj, 28, 403 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, DUI alcohol
- Dixon, Danyell, 24, 1888 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), criminal trespass
- Friddell, Sharon Elaine, 41, 754 Salem Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, possession of meth
- Ellison, Joseph Alexander, 22, 58 Steele St., LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession with intent to sell, deliver, distribute, display, or provide a minor with drug related objects, possession of meth, arson (first degree)
- Cole, Bob Jay, 45, 308 Withers St., LaFayette, violation of parole
- Swaney, Michael Douglas, 48, 6817 Cooley Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Stricklin, Jonathan Lowe, 46, 169 Wildlife Lake Road, Summerville, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Sipsy, Joseph Scott, 41, 509 Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Couch, Malik Denzell, 1135 Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Hallman, Russel Lee, 51, 45 Fort Wood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, criminal trespass, battery (family violence) (misdemeanor) (first offense) (x2)
- Luedke, Nicholas Alan, 25 614 Holly Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Hilliard, William Shaun, 44, 300 Cooper St. Apartment 602, LaFayette, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Holmes, Brent, 20, 1242 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Clark, Richard Dean, 46, 49 Williams Park Drive Unit 5, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Cheaves, Pamela Darlene, 48, 4313 14th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- Argenbright, Amber Lauren, 30, 336 Persley Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear for a non-fingerprintable charge
- Cloud Jerry Jerome, 54, 257 Spring Lake Drive, Trenton, violation of parole
- Hughes, Jerry LeBron, 51, 300 Cooper Street, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, failure to appear (felony)
- Price, Terry Wren, 56, 152 Ferndale Road, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense)
- Gadd, Nicklous Thad, 25, 152 Ferndale Road, Rossville, battery (family violence) (misdemeanor) (first offense)
- Wimpy, James Bradley, 59, 786 LaFayette St., Ringgold, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Burns, Lagreg Marshun, 28, 203 Champagne Circle, Ringgold, driving without license on person, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Schrader, Jonathan Eugene, 30, 317 Cedar St. LaFayette, DUI alcohol
- Middleton, Charlotte Diana, 53, 907 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Clowdus, Jerry Wayne, 49, 354 Stancil Road, Rossville, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Feinstein, Mark Richard, 49, 203 South Main St., LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Farmer, Elizabeth Nicole, 34, 902 Bomar St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Womble, Amanda Lynn, 34, 862 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Holloway, Martin Joel, 59, 207 West Peachtree St., Rossville, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Ellis, James Thomas, 22, 213 Wahella Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive for fingerprintable charge
- Wilson, Nathaniel Mykeal, 19, 62 Vandell Drive, Rock Spring, criminal damage to property (business)
- Walker, Malik Cantrell, 19, 104 James St., Rossville, aggravated stalking, battery, aggravated assault
- Wood, Justin Allen, 32, 116 Mountain Shadow Apartment S, failure to appear (felony)
- Sisson, Chad Allen, 39, 102 Polo Field Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Dale, Joshua Brian, 23, violation probation (felony)
- Anders, Ashley Alexis-Haughton, 23, 9200 Cobblestone Hill Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Holland, William Kyle, 34, 759 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Grant, William Jerome, 50, 1210 Foster St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Hunt, Lorine Ross, 70, 111 East LaFayette Square, LaFayette, fugitive from justice for fingerprintable charge
- Disney, April Michelle, 27, 7786 Bork Memorial Drive Unit 4, Ooltewah, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Fehring, Brandon Matthew, 43, 840 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, terroristic acts (x3), simple assault (family violence) (x4), terroristic threats
- Cline, Stephen Andrew, 28, 905 Schmidt Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Shirley, Richard Brian, 47, 140 Davis Hill Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Murphy, Dante Cameron, 19, 101 Second St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Couch, Glenn Lee, 70, 1850 Plum Nelly Road, Rising Fawn, violation probation (felony)
- Linticum, Gage Allen, 20, 184 East Pine St., Rossville, hold for other agency
- Nations, David Dale, 59, 727 East 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespass
- Snyder, William Clifford, 31, 900 Evaline St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Shepherd, Cameron Eugene, 18, 912 West Pine St., Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Young, Daniel Lee, 42, 730 West James St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lonas, Nicholas Cody, 24, 404 Whispering Pines Lane, LaFayette, insurance fraud, false statements and writings, concealment of facts
- Wharton, Lydia Joy, 21, 570 Moore Road, Lookout Mountain, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Evans, William Rufus, 44, 513 West Gordon Avenue, Rossville, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Davis, James Russel, 38, 1037 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Muriel Arleen, 57, 51 East Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Bays, Kendall Valdarae, 24, 804 Daughtry St., LaFayette, expired license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance
- Dozier-Cobb, David Javon, 18, 1803 Wilson St., failure to appear (felony)
- Peters, Zachary Andrew, 21, 27 Crabtree Road, Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
- Pankey, Eric Dwane, 32, 415 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Grayson, Kimberly Heather, 48, 819 Park City Road, Rossville, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth (x2)
- Crawford, Lane Walden, 17, 3699 North Highway 27, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Wofford, Kevin Darnez, 30, 39 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Showalter, Matthew Glenn, 46, 513 Georgia Avenue, Signal Mountain, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth (x2)
- Weda, Mason Nicholas, 28, 208 Sheraton Court, McDonough, violation probation (felony)
- Duncan, Sandy Kay, 35, 35 Yester Oaks, Drive, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault
- Snyder, Tammy Jean, 44, 717 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Polk, Keyra Shanice, 31, 187 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, taillight or lenses required for vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Dean, Shannon Blake, 47, 1224 Arnold Road, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
- Lilly, Kevin Michael, 40, 551 West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) (x2), possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth
- King, Jeffery Owen, 57, 243 Lytle Road, Rossville, forgery (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) (x2), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth
- Anderson, Marquita L., 44, 211 Hale, LaFayette, improper transfer of license plate or decal, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Farris, Chuckie Lee, 44, 1204 Park Forrest, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of meth
- Ellis, Jonathan Lee, 51, 5018 Long Hollow Road, Ringgold, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Dustin Kyle, 28, 3614 Alpine St. Apartment S., Huntsville, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Crawley, Abigail Carmia Brooke, 18, 825 Salem Road, Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- McDavid, Kristine Nicole, 29, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Frazier, Melissa, Dawn, 40, 247 County Side Lane, Lincoln Ala., 40, fugitive from justice for fingerprintable charge, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, open container violation
- Tiffin, Brittney Nicole, 20, 293 McCary Drive, Chickamauga, battery
- Judd, Megan Jewel, 28, 5873 Lake Resort Terrace E202, Chattanooga, Tenn., simple battery
- Smith, Dustin Kyle, 28, 3614 Alpine St., Hunstville, Ala.. failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Burns, Ricky Winston, Jr., 32, 7626 Asherton Lane, violation probation (felony)
- Poe, Taylor Abraham Reece, 18, 22 Bartan St., Ringgold, possession of meth
- Gann, Chandler Levi, 18, 35 Bowman Lane, Rock Spring, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: June 24-30, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney