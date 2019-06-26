- Candelario, Xavier, 21, 74 Yester Oaks Drive 43, LaFayette, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, violate family violence order, cruelty to children (felony/battery/family violence act) x2, aggravated assault
- Whitten, Justin Todd, 2767 Kemp Road, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence
- Bowman, Jeffery DeWayne, 42, 60 Bowman Court, Chickamauga, cruelty to children in the first degree, battery (family violence, first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Banks, James Edger, 48, 203 Aqua St. LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Strange, Joshua Edward, 43, 204 Shelby St. Fort Oglethorpe, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Barnes, Michael Stephen II, 32, 4896 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony), theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Gipson, Raymond Lee III, 40, 327 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked, fugitive from justice, local arrest warrant
- Shaw, David Tyler, 27, 1422 Wilson Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Burton, Brandy Latrice, 26, 5007 Beulah Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mcannally, Billy Ray, 1444 Wilson Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, fugitive from justice, local arrest warrant
- Brown, Susan Marie, 46, 201 North Chattanooga St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Thompson, Keisha Leah, 39, 1072 East Reed Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), criminal trespass, theft by taking (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement
- Hall, Darren Scott, 19, 4217 Kensington Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Elston, Brittany Michelle, 28, 402 Donaldson Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Cook, Gordon Wesley, 55, 1077 Lofton Lane, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Miller, Anna Maria, 44, 88 Marrow Road, Rossville, false statements and writings (concealment of facts), failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Blake, Thomas Leon, 55, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, possession of meth
- Reed, Dustin Taylor, 32, 711 Williams Road, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice
- Tackett, Janet Lynn, 50, 30 Crestwood Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- McDowell, Clarence Dale, 58, 313 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Emanual, William River, 64, 1980 East Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, DUI alcohol, open container violation
- McEvers, Jonathan Marcus, 36, 101 Park St. LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Griffin, Richard, 63, 824 West Armuchee Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence), giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, pedestrian under the influence
- Raper, Robert Dean, 25, 4306 9th Avenue, Chattanooga Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Green, Phillip Todd, 48, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Kotowski, Felicia Marie, 31, 75 Carol Road, Ringgold, failure to appear (felony)
- Johnson, Casey Charles, 20, 807 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Ward, Nathan Michael, 20, 2210 New Home Road, Trenton, violation probation (felony)
- Tharp, Kyle Donovan, 29, 94 Walden Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Gates, Jason Tyler, 24, 5220 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Williams, Danny Ray, 24, 144 West Rogers Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Silvers, James Richard Jr, 42, 2649 East Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Harris, Charles Edward, 56, 727 East 11th St, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Hall, Sandy Shae, 50, 101 Sugar Plum Lane, LaFayette, criminal trespass
- Frady, Danny Wayne, 43, 70 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Gravitt, Rena Sue, 52, 10 Blue Bird Lane, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Andrea Renee, 44, 815 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Smith, Robert Eugene II, 42, 3058 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, battery (family violence, first offense) (misdemeanor), aggravated assault
- McGaugh, Steven Lee, 30, 132 Graham Circle, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Cote, John Scott, 52, 1007 Escolion Road, Rossville, brake light requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Dixon, Danyell Kay, 24, 1135 Campbell Avenue, e37, LaFayette, public drunk, disorderly conduct
- Steele, Douglas Lee, 30, 576 West Reed Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Barnes, Laurel Ashley, 21, 119 Schmidt Road, Rossville, battery (family violence, first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Dominick Anthony, 26, 23 Homeplace Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Mitchell, Dustin Dwight, 17, 205 Reading Road, LaFayette, theft of truck/van/bus
- White, Mary Elizabeth, 37, 522 Mohawk St., Rossville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Vaughan, Kellie Michelle, 48, 725 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (felony)
- Wilbanks, Josephine Mozell, 24, 939 LaFayette Drive, Rossville, cruelty to children in the first degree
- Reese, Michael Shane, 48, 38 Boss Court, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), failure to register as a sex offender or failure to comply with requirements, or providing false information
- Cox, Rickey Eugene, 58, 726 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, criminal trespass (x2), theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Dunn, Robert, 55, failure to appear (misdemeanor), hold for other agency
- Cook, Timothy Miles, 59, 1045 West Cove Road Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Austin, Stefan James, 37, 7707 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation family violence order, possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects (x2)
- Worley, Amber Jo Michelle, 24, 4113 10th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Rollins, Kyle Allen, 32, 404 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, simple assault
- Millsaps, Michael Eugene, 50, 130 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Simpson, Jonathan Edward, 31, 113 Elm St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Denton, Nathan Blaine, 21, 164 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, exploitation or intimidation of disable adults, elder persons, and residents
- Dolehite, Matthew Samuel, 28, 145 Chandler Road 6, Chickamauga, aggravated child molestation
- Ferrel, Brandon Richard, 27, 320 Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Tallent, William Eugene Jr., 48, 300 Catoosa St. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Gardner, Davina, Hope, 42, 1413 Longview Road, Rossville, theft of services (misdemeanor)
- Frazier, Joshua Dee, 35, 223 Lytle Road, Rossville, obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Sherrell, Jeffery Walter, 25, 601 James Street 116, Rossville, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 33, 204 South Main Street Room 06, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Craig, Raymond, 37, 69 Evans Drive, Rising Fawn, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Melton, Larry Kyle, 46, 175 Camp Road, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
- Rector, Barry Lynn, 33, 2705 East 44th Street 5, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Palavious, Esteban Jose, 29, 754 Hickory St., Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Schoenfield, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Waller, Jeffrey Alan, 56, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Upshaw, Shameron Antwjon, 37, 1505 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, criminal trespass, terroristic acts, cruelty to children in the third degree, simple battery (family violence)
- Crumley, Randy Scott, 33, 203 West Main St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Wright, Georgette Elizabeth, 25, 86 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Neill, Cody Allen, 31, 14 Musket Drive, Chickamauga, cruelty to children/allow to witness felony/battery/family violence (x4), simple assault (family violence)
- Dean, Mindy Ann, 39, 68 Jerry Ellis Road, Chickamauga, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 39, 703 Flegal Avenue, Rossville, 39, hold for court only
- Schoenfeld, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Crowder, Kelly Brook, 26, 277 Longman Lane, Ringgold, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dixon, Danyell Kay, 24, 1135 Campbell Avenue E37, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Fitzpatrick, Bradley Keith, 36, 911 Stewart Avenue, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Barnes, Wesley, Samuel, 42, 584 Akins Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
- Ramirez-Vasquez, Rufino Eulalio, 80 7th St. Trion, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Johnson, James Shannon, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked
- Roden, Daniel Charles, 33, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, simple battery (family violence)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: June 17-23, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney