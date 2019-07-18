- Kinsey, James Thomas, 52, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Slaton, Savanna Sunset, 29, 21 Tea Rose Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Rodriguez, Victor Nasano, 32, 81 Creekside Way, Chatsworth, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Nortin, Johnny William, 514 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Brooks, Latia Danielle, 38, 4921 Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Pendergraft, Christopher Douglas, 31, 853 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Woods, James Wayne, 23, 104 Tinney Road, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Moran, Thomas William Jr., 34, 12420 Hideaway Lane, Cottondale, Al., violation probation (felony)
- Stoker, Ronnie Lynn, 47, 304 Jackson St., LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Pursley, Quentin Timothy Lee II, 28, 212 Catoosa St., Rossville, simple battery
- Clifton, Robert Wallace, 60, 5031 337 Highway, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Broadrick, Roger Dale, 56, 60 Rosser Road, Trion, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of meth
- Russell, Bradley Ward, 28, 1311 Airport Road, Trion, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement, open container violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Harris, Roger Dale, 46, 700 Thomas Avenue, Chickamauga, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Harris, Claude Jackson, 32, 115 Heggie St., Rossville, pedestrian under the influence
- Underwood, Melanie Neal, 53, 724 West 12th St., Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Morrison, Michael Bennie, 40, 220 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
- Dodson, Dennis Eugene, 66, 1619 Castleberry Avenue, East Ridge, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Jones, Michael Adam, 33, 2810 4th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Williams, Tara Elizabeth, 37, 3503 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Airks, Jonathan David, 50, 3535 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Lewis, Mark Steven, 49, 9831 Reynolds Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Nestor, Ashton Aleesha, 27, 1620 East Broomtown Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Dempsey, Jamie Edward, 43, 53 South Lake Terrace, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Murphy, Edward Curtis, 45, 562 West Shadow Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Knight, Phillip Tobin, 28, 48 Circle Drive, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after January 1, 1954
- Griggs, Pamela Kay, 41, 2077 Old Summerville Road, Rome, Ga., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bethune, Brandon Lee, 21, 106 Two Lynn Drive, Trion, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Jarrell, Charity Michelle, 36, Morgan Motel Room 1, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Henson, Rachel Lynna, 37, 1881 Old Mill Lane, Ringgold, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Parden, Aaron Gage, 23, 3510 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Knight, Patrick Eugene, 29, 307 Kay Conley Road, Rock Spring, cruelty to children (third-degree or third subsequent offense), criminal trespass, simple battery (family violence)
- Williams, Marlon LaVaughn, 24, 7027 Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Moss, Jacob Jean, 37, 1014 Lee Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence)
- Lowrance, Ashley Nicole, 30, 200 Chambers St., Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Moses, John Dekota, 23, 1201 West North Main Street, Apartment 408 LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Wilson, Amanda Danielle, 37, 809 Main St., Kimbal, Tenn., violation of probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- White, Sonya Elisa, 53, 415 West Church St., Lewisburg, Tenn., terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Tilley, Christopher Emanuel, 34, 412 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, violation of parole
- Morgan, Joseph Dennis Jr., 33, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, criminal trespass
- Boydston, Thomas Clark, 20, 2187 Highway 75, Flat Rock, Al., marijuana possession (less than 1 oz)
- Fore, Chloe A, 20, 6411 Olde Ferry Lane, Harrison, Tenn., battery
- Adams, Alan Korel, 42, 145 Wright Drive, Trion, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Alexis Leeann, 19, 2187 Highway 75, Flat Rock Al, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- West, Richard Lee, 43, 165 Baker Drive, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence
- Noles, Angela Leigh, 37, 8 Enloe St., LaFayette, violation of parole
- Sutherland, William Grant, 51, 805 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Huskey, Gary Ray, 42, 107 West 8th Street, Chickamauga, forgery (for an amount of less than $1,500 or less than ten checks), exploitation and intimidation of elder adults, disable adults, and residents
- Morris, Gregory Allen, 36, 195 Brown Drive, Clearmont, failure to appear (misdemeanor), destroy/remove/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest, theft by taking (felony)
- Gann, Dakota Michael, 17, 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 (first offense), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Olimer, Joshua Graham, 18, 98 Stokely Drive, Chickamauga, criminal damage to property 2nd degree (business)
- Dillard, Demerous Alexander, 26, 404 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license
- Blaylock, Clifford David, 62, 1077 Loften Lane 9, Chickamauga, theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Veach, Delilah Beth, 30, 1007 Carline Road, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Franklin, Barry Lamar, 53, 103 West 9th Street, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), simple assault (family violence), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Barfield, Sherry Denise, 48, 51 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation, DUI alcohol or controlled substance in blood or urine
- Roden, Christopher Lynn, 31, 1309 Whitt Road, Rising Fawn, GA, violation of family violence order
- Edwards, Jeremy Shane, 37, 205 Bryant Avenue, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Meade, Bethany Brooke, 35, 1308 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, criminal trespass
- Coulter, Renie Diana, 70, 60 Ridley Court, Rising Fawn, financial transaction card fraud, forgery in the second degree
- Snyder, Dakota Allen, 25, 22 Napier Chapel Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid or synthetic marijuana or K2, possession and use of drug related objects
- James, Gerald Curtis, 54, 174 Biggers Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Hawk, Justin Kyle, 30, 68 Faith Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Evans, Charles Wayne, 51, 223 East Teems Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Coffey, Glenn Alan, 60, 2172 North Highway 341, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Johnson, Sylvester, 37, 600 Corbley Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), seat belts violation (age 6-17), seat belts violation (children 5 years of age and less), lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset - 1/2 hour before sunrise
- Langford, Russel Stephen, 71, 790 Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, hold for court only
- Reed, John Matt, 23, 538 Pine Grove Access, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- DeBerry, Jeffery Tad, 29, 1369 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Bynum, Bradley Eugene, 32, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- West, Jesse Calvin IV, 31, 233 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Cantrell, Christopher Jay, 27, 53 Campbell Avenue 53, LaFayette, concealing the identity of a vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor)
- Souder, Jason Daniel, 46, 2904 East 39th Street, Rossville, battery
- Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 46, 1600 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Wacaster, Dan Edgar Jr., 43, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Hawkins, John Westley, 27, 551 Slygo Road, Trenton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Caroin, Angelina Reba, 28, 1269 Ramey Road, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Atkins, Eric Joseph, 37, 1269 Ramey Road, Trion, simple battery (family violence)
- Miller, Frank Anthony, 38, 519 Martin Street, Summerville, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked (fourth or subsequent offense), improper passing in area marked by signs or road markings, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, obstruction of an intersection (x3), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, replacement of lost or stolen tag
- Burgess, Edward Lee, 57, 210 Northwood Circle, LaFayette, false statements or writings, concealment of facts
- Burgess, Angela Jenese, 53, 451 Foster Drive, Dalton, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs
- Roy, Jimmie Dean, 38, 311 DeLoras Drive, Hixson, fugitive from justice
- Turner, Larry Joe, 67, 7886 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, starburst windshield/rear window crack violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Devlin, Christy Ana, 44, 125 Hogan Road, Rossville, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Lee, Skylar Brooke, 22, 61 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Jewell, Angel Lynn, 46, 41 Pine Lane, Chickamauga, no insurance, possession of meth
- Lee, Dylan James, 17, 394 Rocky Ford Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Edwards, Jason Michael, 42, 405 Hogan Road, Rossville, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Courvoisier Demarceo, 24, 1818 East Highway 136, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Meeks, Joel Richard 46, 386 McCarty Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Hastey, Nathan Brett, 20, 704 Foster Boulevard, LaFayette, expired license plate, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcohol by a person under age of 21, no insurance, failure to obey stop signs, DUI alcohol
- Gay, Vickie Lashwen, 42, 951 Boyton Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lacks, Peter Eugene, 38, 5776 Highway 151, LaFayette, DUI alcohol
- Adams, Steven DeWayne, 551 Boyton Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, public drunk
- Cook, Crystal Michelle, 46, 711 South Hamilton Street, Dalton, DUI alcohol
- Hamrick, Kelly Denise, 43, 120 1/2 Park Street, Chickamauga, seat belt violation (children 5 YOA and younger), starburst windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked, receipt, possession, transfer, of firearm by convicted felon, theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Reed, Jason Edward, 39, brake light requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ballenger, Brooke Sierra Rose, 24, 1152 Magnolia St. B., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence) (x2)
- Thomas, Erica Ashley, 27, 122 James Street, Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Austin, Jarvis Marquette, 32, 1152 Magnolia Street B, LaFayette, cruelty to children 3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Fontenot, Shaun Michael Sr., 44, 601 Chickamauga Avenue 3, Rossville, pedestrian under the influence, DUI alcohol, possession of meth
- Averett, Paul Edward, 46, 10150 County Road 103, Mentone, Al., no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Carter, Mary Morgan, 28, Rossville, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Pettigrew, Dakota Levi, 20, 2876 South Highway 27, LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Parlett, April Michelle, 39, 1318 Ely Road, Hixson, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Pettigrew, Wendy Sue, 43, 171 Corinth Road, LaFayette, false statements and writings, concealment of facts
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 8-14, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney