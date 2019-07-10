- Frashiar, Destiny Ann, 20, 110 South Fiora St., LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), replacement of lost or stolen tag
- Mills, Jeremy Lee, 43, 209 Richmond Avenue, Rossville, public intoxication
- Perkins, Robert Ray, 47, 203 Ivy St., Rossville, tail lights required vehicles manufactured after January 1, 1954, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving without license on person, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Richardson, Mary Melissa, 37, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Tarpley, Early Dawn, 30, 504 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Martin, Brianna Michelle, 18, 504 Mission Ridge Road, Unit B, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Templeton, Shon Leon, 44, 70 Smith Templeton Road, Ringgold, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Roach, Whitney Lashay, 28, 135 East Avenue, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Bramlett, Jerrod Ryan, 32, 422 Pinewood Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- DeGraw, Gregory Alan, 58, 708 Collerain St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Crowder, Jessica Marie, 24, 115 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Simmons, Jeremy Dee, 37, 409 East Rogers Road, LaFayette, battery
- Jordan, Damon Amandeus, 33, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), violation of parole
- Palacios, Esteban Jose, 29, 745 Hickory St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years)
- Murphy, Thomas Audie, 51, 213 Daugherty St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Johnson, James Ricky, 51, 4905 Orchard Drive, Apison, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of hydrocodone, possession of meth
- Kaiser, Mark Edward, 58, 2212 Highway 151, LaFayette, possession of sawed-off rifle or shotgun, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (x2)
- Darley, Peggy Lynn, 54, 4905 Orchard Avenue, Apison, Tenn., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Hilburn, Jamie Elaine, 37, 303 Magnolia St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Beverly, Connie Diane, 46, 4504 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- McClure, Hannah Ashley, 22, 110 Robin Lane, Rossville, criminal trespass
- Cordell, Tinikka Starr, 30, 1006 Chattanooga St., LaFayette, cruelty to children (first degree) (x2) simple battery
- Burke, Caitlyn Odell, 29, 9815 Colony Park Lane, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., fugitive from justice for fingerprintable charge
- Stone, James Allen, 29, 757 Brow Road, Trenton, violation probation (felony)
- Abbott, Alison Denise, 49, 451 Redbud Avenue, Rossville, theft by taking (felony)
- Hicks, Tracy Eugene Jr., 30, 303 East Villanow St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Fritts, Crustal Mae Dorothy, 30, 37 Palm Beach Avenue, Rossville, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bennett, Timothy Wayne, 57, 11 Mulberry Lane, Rossville, rape, aggravated sodomy with force and against persons will or person is less that ten years of age, aggravated child molestation
- Staviey, Sherrie Anette, 51, 931 Hulana St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Guest, Ricky Don, 67, 238 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, DUI drugs
- Nave, Brittany Shyann, 28, 903 Hillsdale Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (adults)
- Pickard, Vada Leanne, 20, 853 Reed Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Bingham, Adrienne Paige, 28, 124 School St., Chatsworth, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Harris, Trevor LeBron, 21, 2030 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate
- Maurer, Troy Spencer, 52, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Craig, Tracy Michelle, 48, 508 East 8th Street, Chickamauga, false report of a crime
- Thompson, Austin William, 19, 4056 Highway 151, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Kocincki, Christopher Matthew, 37, 3 Taylor St., Rossville, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Morgan, Bradley Eugene, 38, 102 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- McCullough, Samuel Lee, 22, 601 James St., Unit 122, Rossville, simple assault
- Roach, James Timothy, 55, 197 North Victor Road, Flintstone, criminal damage to property second degree (building), striking fixed object, driver to exervise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, possession of meth, DUI alcohol or controlled substance in blood or urine
- Gutierrez, Santiago, 33, 307 Duke St., Apartment 13, LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Silvers, Alisha Ann, 37, 9305 Highway 151, LaFayette, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth
- Siomon, Johnna Victoria, 19, 1017 Park City Road, Rossville, forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing)
- Harris, Christopher Antoine, 19, 5114 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing)
- Gardner, Kelly Renee, 25, 508 East 13th St., Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Penkinpaugh, Nathiniel Oryon, 30, 2015 Marina Cove Road, Hixson, Tenn., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, improper transfer of license plate or decal, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, reckless drivng, DUI alcohol
- Yarbrough, Michael Nathan, 43, 293 Lisbon Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony)
- Kirk, Gary Lynn, 54, 420 Johnson Lake Road, Adairsville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 39, 234 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, terroristic acts (x3) aggravated assault (x3), reckless conduct, criminal trespass, possession of sawed off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer
- Waddle, Joseph Aaron, 37, 105 Redwood St., Rossville, starburst windshield or rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, broken tail light lenses, seat belt violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), violation probation (felony)
- Smith, James William, 59, 1616 Boss Road, Chickamauga, public intoxication, criminal trespass
- Tabor, Stacy Allen, 41, 10 Fine St., Rossville, open container violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth
- Walden, Crystal Ann, 36, 722 Shelly Lane, Unit C, Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Herrell, Emily Catherine, 33, 2563 East Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Alexander, Brooke DuPree, 142 8th St., Rossville, 31, public intoxication
- Sanders, William Ryan, 30, 3017 Hobblebush Lane, Signal Mountain, Tenn., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, open container violation, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Solis, Marceleano Roblero, 30, 504 Grant St., LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), DUI alcohol
- Blackmon, Bryant Franklin Jr., 72, 19 Lee Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, following too closely, DUI alcohol
- Harmon, Brandon Kyle, 39, 209 Claire St., Rossville, simple assault (family violence), cruelty to children (2nd degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Klimp, Kendall Grace, 18, 3 Canary Lane, Rossville, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), DUI drugs, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Reile, Jason Alexander, 38, 28 Stone Edge Court, Fort Oglethorpe, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Capps, Joshua Alan, 28, 208 Robert E. Lee St., Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Curry, Brandy, 30, 8 Taylor St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Dollar, Nolan Curt, 31, 153 Shope Ridge Road, Ga., failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
- Schoenfield, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Shadrock, Shannon Keith, Summerville, violation probation (felony)
- Lopez, Elisio Lorenzo, 34, 2011 Kirby Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Graham, Jeremy David, 39, 215 Woodlawn Drive, Rossville, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Hill, Jason Shaun, 34, 906 West 38th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, driving a commercial motor vehicle while disqualified, suspended, revoked, or canceled, possession of meth, seat belts violation (adults), drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of substances with intent to use to manufacture Schedule I or II controlled substances
- Snell, Justin Alan, 44, 3535 Gleason Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), DUI alcohol
- Brown, Andrew Daniel, 34, 38 Travis Road, Rossville, possession of substances with intent to use to manugacture Schedule I or II controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth
- Gracy, Laura Beth, 34, 515 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, DUI multiple substances
- Lawson, Thomas Hugh, 25, 6933 West Highway 136 Chickamauga, criminal trespass (family violence), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Brewer, Terrance Oneal, 24, 930 Runyan Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Guttierez, Santiago, 33, 307 Duke St., Apartment 13, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Schoenfield, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Simmons, Jeremy Dee, 37, 409 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, improper stopping on roadway, possession of meth
- Phillips, Kathy Evon, 41, 250 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Jones Keith Lee, 31, 250 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, (felony), violation probation (felony)
- Broadrick, David Leonard, 31, 7528 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
- Bell, Zachary James, 26, 1115 Chattanooga St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Taylor, Michael Eugene, 53, 14 Lynch Lane, Unit A, Trenton, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI alcohol
- Ratliff, Keyondra Samone, 25, 106 James St., Rossville, no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to yield to emergency vehicle
- Snider, Hugh Vernon, 61, 113 Deepwood Lane, LaFayette, criminal trespass, burglary (building, structure, or vehicle)
- Denton, William Nicholas, 36, 145 Wesley Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Bailey, Brittany Lynn, 31, 1564 Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
- Shirley, Danny Wayne II, 32, 677 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bradford, Areal Rita Nicole, 29, 1015 Lee Avenue, Rossville, no insurance, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of cocaine
- Schoenfield, ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Barnes, Wesley Samuel, 42, 548 Akins Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 1-7, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney