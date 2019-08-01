- Sansing, Allen Lloyd, 63, 814 Indian Avenue, Rossville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga, public intoxication
- Denton, Nathan B., 21, 164 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Raeburn, Carole Lynn, 63, 818 Furnace Creek Road, LaFayette, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of Marijuana
- Hearn, Jerome Douglas, 58, 221 Chota Circle, LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Galloway, Charles Edward, 34, 4632 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Richard, Walter Jeffrey, 61, 994 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, simple battery
- Frashier, Lindsey Annette, 39, 258 McSears Drive, LaFayette, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Crumley, Randy Scott, 34, 203 West Main St., 110, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Patton, Wanda Elaine, 47, 203 West Main St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Coleman, Michael Ray, 48, 179 Brewer Way, Dalton, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container
- McClendon, Michael Ryan, 26, 406 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, hold for other agency
- Wilkey, Scott Edward, 38, 1669 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Ervin, Jesse Daniel Jr., 20, 1318 Donna Lane, East Ridge, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Knight, Christopher Cort, 31, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, public drunk, criminal trespass
- Rose, Sarah Kathryn, 34, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Davis, Charles Anthony Devon, 17, 9504 Highway 151, LaFayette, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
- Sloan, Anthony Truman, 38, 1206 Logan Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Coleman, William Hugh III, 40, 634 Graysville Road, Sale Creek, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Payne, Joshua Alexander, 23, 69 Boyle Lane, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Hildebran, Siarria Starr, 29, 403 Warren St., Rossville, theft by conversion (misdemeanor), seatbelt violation (children 5 years of age and less), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Snider, Hugh Vernon Jr., 61, 113 Deep Woods Lane, LaFayette, burglary, theft by taking (misdemeanor), criminal trespass
- Rogers, William Martin, 68, 4544 North Highway 27, LaFayette, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Denton, Nathan Blaine, 21, 164 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, possession of meth
- Wells, Kayla Lynn, 20, 6 Valentine Drive, Rossville, possession of meth
- Thornton, Samantha Jean, 31, 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Riddle, Bradley Allen, 18, 1367 Headrick Road, Ringgold, Reckless Driving, improper passing on left
- Hickman, Kelly Renee, 41, 780 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, criminal trespass, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Johnson, Derek Lee, 34, 300 Cooper St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), aggravated assault
- Templeton, Shon Leon, 44, 70 Smith Templeton Road, Ringgold, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Rhinehart, Thomas Adam, 29, 296 Stiles Drive, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, seat belts violation (adults)
- Mason, Cary Lee, 47, 201 Buck Drive, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Rhinehart, Austin Keith, 21, 308 Cavender St., LaFayette, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Morrison, Kimberly Michele, 17, 402 Hall St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- McDaniel, Christina Lynn, 36, 3803 South Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Jarnagin, Joel Ray, 44, 611 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Corley, Jada Shyan, 19, 1105 Ridgewood St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Clark, Richard Dean, 46, 49 Williams Park Drive 5, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Scruggs, Joseph Ryan, 25, 1 Jacobs Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Thornburgh, Robert Evert, 50, 12349 North Highway 27, Chickamauga, headlight requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Allmond, Joshua DeWayne, 38, 3464 Farmerville Road, Summerville, DUI (endangering a child under 14 years of age), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI alcohol
- Penter, Michelle Cheri, 40, 9717 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Odom, Benjamin Dakota, 26, 8 Northfield Drive, Signal Mountain, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Wofford, Kevin Darnez, 30, 39 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Middleton, James Brian, 50, 907 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Frashiar, Destiny Ann, 20, 258 McSears Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Higgins, George Brutus, 38, 109 Mountain Road, Soddy Daisy, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (x2), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Boyd, Christopher Duane, 29, 310 Airport Road, Fort Payne, Ala., pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another (x2), receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 44, 904 Evaline St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), contempt of court (civil)
- Simpson, Haley Mae, 25, 229 West Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Watkins, Michael Edward, 46, 22 Williams St., Rossville, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- Woods, Joseph Charles, 28, 1912 East 26th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Johnson, Travis Knight, 28, 112 Van Cleve St, Fort Oglethorpe, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Hixon, David Phillip, 54, 251 McDonald Dr., Rossville, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Clowdus, Charles Wayne, 35, 1613 Wilson Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- McGlamery, Zeke Edward, 50, 4904 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (misdemeanor)
- McGlamery, Collen Lee, 19, 4904 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into the state (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Morgan, Justin Scott, 40, 68 Ponderosa Drive, Chickamauga, seat belts violation (adults), possession of meth
- Jackson, Tammy Louise, 46, 292 Corinth Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- McGlamery, Cheryl Lynn, 44, 4904 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth
- Owens, Terrisha LaGayle, 29, 2104 Foust St., Chattanooga, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, no insurance, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Morris, Lorraine Shannon, 54, 165 Roslyn Lane, Summerville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, DUI drugs, improper stopping on roadway
- Brewer, Sondra Dee, 53, 251 McDonald Drive, Rossville, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
- White, Jawauhn Donta, 20, 7604 Standifer Gap Road Apartment 709, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), furnishing to, purchasing of, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, open container violation, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mitchell, Robbie Lee, 26, 807 McLemore St., LaFayette, possession of meth, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Parker, James Daniel, 39, simple assault (x4), criminal trespass
- Quinn, Anthony Bryon, 51, 9742 Highway 193, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Dollar, Bobby Dale, 30, 903 Schmidt Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Wendy Michelle, 35, 2903 Ridge Way Drive, Trion, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Johnson, Mario Latrevious, 38, 4 Henery Rosser Drive, Indianola Ms., unlawful operation of motor truck, trucks over 6 wheels prohibited left lane of two lanes (same direction), open container violation, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Jones, Kevin Bryan, 45, 51 Peppercorn Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Ritchie, Makala Rebecca, 22, 201 Bryan St., Rossville, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Broadrick, David Leonard, 31, 7528 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Alsip, Anthony Douglas, 25, 12 Lilac Lane Rossville, hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, simple assault (family violence)
- Perry, Alexander Jordan, 24, 4003 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., no license plate, no insurance, motorcycle driver must have eye protection, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, operator of moped must have a helmet, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Vestal, Cecilia Marie Ellen, 18, 4006 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., motorcyle driver must have eye protection, no helmet (motorcycle), theft by bringing stolen property into the state
- Sutherland, Kaitlin Danielle, 24, 1422 Wilson Road, Rossville, hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, aggravated assault
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 22-28, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney