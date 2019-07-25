- Doherty, Dave Wesley, 54, 3073 LaFayette St., Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Rash, Derek Allen, 31, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement (x2), registered sex offender not allowed to loiter at any childcare facility, school, or area where minors congregate, disorderly conduct
- Duncan, Leah Faith, 403 Five Points Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Taylor, Bobby Jo, 36, 26 Ellis Road 46, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Daniel, Randy Justin, 38, 14370 Veterans Memorial Highway, Villa Rica, violation probation (felony)
- Wilson, Kristy Dawn, 37, 224 Longview Drive, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Durham, David Jason, 40, 725 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Agre, Eric John, 44, 2859 Northwest 50th St., Bell, Fl., failure to appear (felony)
- Diamond, Tabitha Star, 38, 643 Akins Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hunt, James Thomas, 59, 2259 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, dangerous drug, gun, pistol, or other dangerous weapon or marijuana by inmate
- Grimes, Amanda Sue, 37, 1595 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Slaton, Carol Sue, 232 Sizemore Lane, Ringgold, possession of meth
- Austin, John Lee, 20, 1318 Kelly Street, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), simple battery
- Nix, Dana Loach, 48, 131 Hays St., Fort Oglethorpe, wrong class of license, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate or decal, failure to obey traffic control device, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Moore, James Kenneth Jr., 51, 3040 Hurrican Road, Rocky Face, possession of meth
- Brown, Donald Mark, 47, 327 Joe Robertson Road, Rocky Face, possession of meth
- Bigham, Jeremy Wade, 26, 3072 Villanow Mill Creek Road, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Cook, Danny Lee, 59, 153 South Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- DeBerry, Jeffery Tad, 29, 1369 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Templeton, Heather LaShae, 26, 130 Wells Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Hughley, John A., 1405 Carousel Road, Chattanooga Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Gwinn, Tosha LaShae, 33, 2170 County Road 147, Henegar Al., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2)
- DeLancett, Charisse Lynn, 31, 6178 South Highway 27, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Stanley, Charles Lawrence Eric, 39, 987 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Ferguson, Robby Eugene, 41, 991 Armuchee Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor) (x5), possession of meth
- Clark, Jason D., 43, 9218 Dayton Pike Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., improper or erratic lane change, driving without a valid license
- Arellano, Juan Juis, 1317 Russell St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Clark, Chris Jason, 42, 703 Bomar St., LaFayette, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (felony)
- Young, William Anderson, 53, 204 North Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Scott, Jasmine Simone, 22, 2311 Wilder St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
- Sharp, Clara Renea, 41, 4 Carroll Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (adults)
- Vaughn, Nakisha Leeann, 28, 114 Champion Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Ballard, Nikki Austine, 41, 20 King St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Pettyjohn, Eric Scott, 27, 365 Ash Way, Rocky Face, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Smith, Alice Sue, 51, 1334 Clearbrook St., Fort Oglethorpe, contempt of superior court
- Hendrix, Shelby Jo, 22, 58 Old Trion Road, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Pell, Jonathan DeLan, 42, 310 Tharp Drive, LaFayette, contempt of court (civil)
- Frashier, Cliff Allen, 229 West Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Davis, Jamarcus K, 22, 234 Reading Circle, LaFayette, fugitive from justice
- Torrie, Carmen Dale, 34, 60 Wofford St., Rossville, violation family violence order
- Candelario, Xavier, 21, 417 Vann Circle, Dalton, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, false imprisonment, burglary 1st degree, aggravated assault
- Hall, Dino Allen, 39, 973 Kennington Road, Chickamauga, open container violation, speeding, violation of handicapped parking, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), habitual violator
- Daniel, Lucas Paul, 44, 1915 Eric Drive, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Overby, Matthew Corey, 31, 471 East Teems Road, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Glover, Jason Alexander, 34, 214 Music Drive, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Roberts, Zachary Lee, 23, 1976 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Garrett, Courtney Teresa, 24, 49 Everglades Blvd., Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Ellis, Robert William Jr., 46, 821 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, hold for court only
- Fisher, Sara Nichole, 25, 197 McDonald Drive, 197, theft by taking (felony)
- Bryant, Samantha Kayla, 36, 2304 Back Berryton Road, Summerville, violation of parole
- Hawk, Justin Kyle, 30, 68 Faith Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Lonas, Brandon Chase, 23, 404 Whispering Pines, LaFayette, insurance fraud, violation probation (felony)
- Willingham, Adam Joseph, 37, 805 Beverplace Apt. 7, Dalton, hold for other agency
- Millsaps, Candy Laine, 53, 130 Millsaps Lane, Rock Springs, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Holloway, Sidney Kelvin, 57, 605 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, simple battery
- Hogue, Kenneth Wayne Jr., 29, 409 Bronco Road, LaFayette, failure to register vehicle, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, taillights or lenses requirement, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jackson, Philip Tremayne, 31, 141 Hogan Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- May, Jack Dewayne Jr., 29, 864 Peavine Road, Ringgold, destroy/remove/encumber/conceal/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor), violate family violence order
- Brown, Benny William, 72, 155 Foster Road, Ringgold, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of meth
- Gravitt, Dean Jonathan, 36, 3705 Connelly, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Bradley, Christopher Steven, 29, 49 Wallaceville Cemetary Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), failure to appear (felony)
- Schoenfeld, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Farris, Rebecca Rae, 1204 Park Forrest Dr., Fort Oglethorpe, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Dunn, Charlotte, 47, possession and use of drug-related objects, selling, possessing, distributing, or other offenses associated with Ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine
- Hollowell, Leigh, 63, 64 Fairview Drive, Rising Fawn, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Jefferson, Tyrell Deon, 24, 1209 Indian Avenie, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hughes, Charles DeWayne, 59, 305 Lakeview Drive, Dalton, simple battery (family violence)
- Tomamichel, Teresa Lynn, 53, 310 Hogan Circle, Rossville, fugitive from justice
- Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 29, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey traffic control device
- Schoenfeld, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Circle, Rossville, weekender
- Moore, Octavia Renee, 29, 4306 Inwood Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Scott, Mary Elizabeth, 54, 79 Northern Heights Circle, Summerville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Ramirez, Angela Joan, 57, 18 Honeysuckle Drive, Trion, battery (family violence) (first offense)
- Dillard, Johnny Earl, 36, 32 Sivian Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Gravley, William Joe, 79, 903 Daugherty St., LaFayette,
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 15-21, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney